The Independent

Paris Hilton hilariously responds to man who confessed to stealing her Dior sunglasses: ‘I forgive you’

Paris Hilton has hilariously responded after a TikToker revealed that he once “robbed” her of a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses.Greg, who goes by the username @asapscience on the platform, shared the admission in a video posted last week while attempting the “Super Freaky Girl” trend, which sees TikTok users tell stories to the instrumental of the Nicki Minaj track.In his story, Greg revealed that he “once robbed Paris Hilton” outside of a club in Toronto, before joking that he hopes the heiress never sees his video because he “could go to jail”.“It was 2007, I was at an...
Page Six

Paris Hilton hilariously reacts to TikToker’s story of robbing her in 2007

Paris Hilton has seemingly made friends with a TikTok user who allegedly stole from her in 2007. The socialite hilariously dueted a “One Thing About Me” challenge video with AsapSCIENCE influencer Greg Brown, who explained how he once took off with Hilton’s sunglasses after a wild night out. “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” Brown said in his TikTok video, to the tune of Nick Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I...
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Paris Hilton
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG

Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

​Ben Affleck Hugs J.Lo’s Child Emme, 14, As They Depart Private Plane After Miami Trip

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz returned home to Los Angeles on Oct. 9 after a trip to Miami. The trio was photographed departing a private plane as they arrived on the tarmac. Once at the bottom of the plane steps, Ben pulled Emme in for a big hug. The teenager was all smiles as they embraced their stepdad, who leaned down to get to Emme’s level. Meanwhile, Jennifer looked comfortable, yet stylish, in a pink crop top and matching sweats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show

The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week.  Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
