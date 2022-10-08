ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns are the sixth NFL team that took a flier on quarterback Josh Rosen. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Browns has come to an end. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”. Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well, even if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players. You can only make a player play so much before you have to move on from him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Brandon Lewis
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy