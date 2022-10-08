ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
jacobbarlow.com

Dutch Flat School

Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
DUTCH FLAT, CA
KGET

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings. 
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Folsom councilmember questioned about his address ahead of election

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Councilmember Michael Kozlowski is currently being questioned about his current address as he runs for office. Several Folsom residents are concerned the councilmember is not living within the district he is running for. Kozlowski's address is important because Folsom City Council transitioned to a...
FOLSOM, CA
Outsider.com

Preliminary Trial to Start for Men Who Allegedly Started California’s Caldor Fire

The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. The Caldor Fire was one of the most devastating wildfires in the history of California. The fire started when a projectile was fired from a gun which hit a tree and led to a fire that spread 346 square miles before it could be put out. That’s about the size of the entire city of San Diego. Over one thousand buildings were destroyed, and the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort was severely damaged by the fires.
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. 
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
ELK GROVE, CA

