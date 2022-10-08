Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento Observer
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It’s just kind of hard being a single...
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
sonomacountygazette.com
An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center
This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
'Racism is alive and well' | NAACP speaks out after N-word found at Vista del Lago High in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Chapter of NAACP is taking action after someone wrote the N-word with profanity on a whiteboard at Vista del Lago High School in Folsom. It happened Friday evening, in the visiting locker room, during a football game between Vista del Lago and Del...
jacobbarlow.com
Dutch Flat School
Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
Folsom councilmember questioned about his address ahead of election
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Councilmember Michael Kozlowski is currently being questioned about his current address as he runs for office. Several Folsom residents are concerned the councilmember is not living within the district he is running for. Kozlowski's address is important because Folsom City Council transitioned to a...
Preliminary Trial to Start for Men Who Allegedly Started California’s Caldor Fire
The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. The Caldor Fire was one of the most devastating wildfires in the history of California. The fire started when a projectile was fired from a gun which hit a tree and led to a fire that spread 346 square miles before it could be put out. That’s about the size of the entire city of San Diego. Over one thousand buildings were destroyed, and the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort was severely damaged by the fires.
Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
davisvanguard.org
Gov. Newsom Friday Announces Appointments of 2 New Judges to Sacramento County Superior Court
SACRAMENTO, CA — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment of two new judges to Sacramento Superior Court—Philip Ferrari, 52, of Sacramento, and Satnam Rattu, 42, of Folsom. “The Court looks forward to the addition of Philip Ferrari and Satnam Rattu to the bench,” Presiding Sacramento Superior Court...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.
whitneyupdate.com
Exchange student Annick Friedrich talks about her experience coming to Rocklin from Germany
After moving to Rocklin from Germany, Annick Friedrich talks about the differences in living and going to school. Friedrich talks about culture, language, and school. A: Gießen; it is located in the middle of Germany. Q: How would you describe the move from Germany to Rocklin?. A: It was...
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
Dorothea Puente: Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
