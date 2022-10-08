ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events

CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Roderick Robinson Flips Football Commitment To Georgia

The AP Writers weren’t the only people impressed with Georgia on Saturday with their win over Auburn. On Monday, 4-star running back Roderick Robinson flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. According to dawgnation.com, Robinson was in Athens on Saturday to watch the game. Although this was his only...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Fayette County, GA
Education
County
Fayette County, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Anthony Rapp
Person
Brian Kemp
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Pastor wakes to find wife shot in her sleep, Georgia family says. She died days later

A pastor woke in the middle of the night to find his wife shot in the head by a stray bullet, he said in a Facebook video. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, said he was asleep next to his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, Wednesday, Oct. 5 when she was hit by the bullet, he said in the Facebook Live video. The bullet entered the couple’s Decatur, Georgia, home, went through the couple’s headboard, and hit Heath-Ellison in the back of the head while she slept, he said in the Oct. 9 video.
DECATUR, GA
#North Georgia#Swedish#Denisovans
11Alive

Russian hackers disrupt Atlanta airport website, reports say

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's website was disrupted Monday after Russian hackers attacked multiple airport websites, according to CNN. Thankfully, the news outlet reports there were no signs of impact to air travel in Atlanta. The attacks followed a call by a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers that...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover

The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA

