ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

‘Keep moving to keep going’: Chicago-area woman celebrates 108th birthday

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is5iH_0iRdZ9m600

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area woman marked another milestone in her life when she turned 108 on Sept. 30.

Mary Hernly Cantway, of Homewood, was showered with cards from residents in the area and from around the nation, which were hand-delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld, WLS-TV reported.

“Without a doubt, Mary is Homewood’s most senior senior,” Hofeld told the television station. “It’s us, as a community, saying happy birthday Mary.”

In addition to the cards, Cantway was treated to a cake, whipped up in purple, her favorite color.

“Who would ever believe to be ... living to 108 years old,” Cantway said, according to WMAQ.

According to Cook County online birth records, Cantway was born Sept. 30, 1914, in Chicago, the daughter of Homer G. Hernly and Jennie Lee Hernly.

She was the wife of Elmo E. Cantway, who died in January 1982, according to Chicago Tribune online obituary records.

A great-grandmother of six, Mary Cantway moved to the southern Chicago suburb of Homewood in 1957, WMAQ reported.

She said her favorite memory came in July 1969, when the Apollo 11 astronauts walked on the moon.

“The man landing on the moon, which I just thought was impossible,” Cantway told WLS. “I just thought, ‘How could somebody go up to the moon!’”

Her secret to longevity is simple.

“I think you do have to keep moving to keep going,” Cantway told the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Frances Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed Walker and cut her body into pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Chicago, IL
Government
Homewood, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
City
Homewood, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'

If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago News: Missing 9-Year-Old Chicago Heights Boy Found

CBS Chicago reports A missing adolescent who was last seen in Chicago Heights on Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after it determined that the child was missing due to suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Happy Birthday#Wls Tv#Https T Co Vshcugwfoc#Abc#Chicago Tribune
Fox 32 Chicago

$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Longevity
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare

This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy