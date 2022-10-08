Read full article on original website
Mike Wiley's solo play 'Breach of Peace' spotlights 1961 Freedom Riders at Lawrenceville Arts Center
In 1961, thirteen brave activists set out on a Greyhound bus from Washington, D.C., to New Orleans. Their demonstration of civil disobedience eventually drew hundreds of participants and national attention. This group — known as the Freedom Riders — is the focus of Mike Wiley‘s solo play “Breach of Peace.”
It's not all bad for urban bees: Georgia study finds more than 100 species in yards
Think about bees, and honeybees might be the first to come to mind. But Georgia is home to more than 500 different species of native wild bees, from familiar ones like the common eastern bumblebee, to a species of rarely-seen shimmering green sweat bee that’s identified only once or twice a year in the state.
ACLU of Georgia joins over 60 civil rights organizations in urging Atlanta City Council to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
Agnes Scott President Leocadia Zak reflects on leadership ahead of third Women’s Global Leadership Conference
Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference returns Thursday with programming themed around inclusive leadership. The conference will feature speakers discussing leadership in business and politics along with a focus on addressing critical issues like socioeconomic inequality and climate change. On this edition of “Closer Look,”...
