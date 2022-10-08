ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
wabe.org

Agnes Scott President Leocadia Zak reflects on leadership ahead of third Women’s Global Leadership Conference

Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference returns Thursday with programming themed around inclusive leadership. The conference will feature speakers discussing leadership in business and politics along with a focus on addressing critical issues like socioeconomic inequality and climate change. On this edition of “Closer Look,”...
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy