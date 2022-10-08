ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch

A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000. Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story. “I’m going...
dexerto.com

WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
