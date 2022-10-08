Read full article on original website
O.C. Brewers Clean up at Great American Beer Festival, Alpha King
Orange County craft breweries took home eleven medals from the Great American Beer Festival awards. The post O.C. Brewers Clean up at Great American Beer Festival, Alpha King appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
idesignarch.com
Lido Isle Luxuriously Crafted Bayfront Home with Amazing View
The setting of this waterfront home in Newport Beach, California has a calming, Mediterranean resort vibe. Remodeled by Reuter Homes, the design details reflect the casual elegant theme of Lido Isle. Each room features European tones with a touch of Newport Beach’s nautical roots. Patio doors open to the...
informedinfrastructure.com
Luxury Living Arrives In Westminster With Completion Of First Phase Of 6-Acre Mixed-Use Development
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
newportbeachindy.com
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
Laist.com
Legendary LA Disc Jockey Art Laboe Has Died At 97. For Decades He Showed No Signs Of Slowing Down
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. On the corner of Sunset and...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
Long Beach closes beaches as rainstorm passes through city
The rain hit parts of Long Beach at about 4:30 p.m., moving west from Orange County toward Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service. Lighting and thunder could also be heard over the city in the afternoon as the rain passed over. The post Long Beach closes beaches as rainstorm passes through city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nypressnews.com
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area. The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the...
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
Disney Hikes Prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed.
orangecountytribune.com
“Rails to Trails” is moving along
The idea of being able to lace up your shoes or hop on your bike to travel to the county seat of Santa Ana from Garden Grove without having to dodge cars, trucks and Amazon delivery vans is beginning to turn from a dream into a real possibility. At Tuesday’s...
luxury-houses.net
A Beautifully Upgraded Custom Caliber Home in The Scenic Coastal Hills of San Clemente Asks $3.398 Million
The Home in San Clemente, a beautifully upgraded residence offers panoramic ocean, valley, hill and city-light views from indoor and outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 18 Via Alcamo, San Clemente, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Doug Echelberger (Phone: 949-498-7711) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in San Clemente.
theregistrysocal.com
126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
Disneyland increases ticket prices, introduces new ticket tier; Genie+ price going up
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct.11, Disneyland officials confirmed. Disneyland also introduced a new “Tier 0” one-day ticket that will cost $104 per day and will be valid on the least crowded days of the year. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 […]
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
