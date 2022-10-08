Read full article on original website
Related
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
msn.com
Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
msn.com
House of the Dragon Criston Cole blunder has gone on long enough
House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
msn.com
Khloé bravely opens up about recent cancer scare and having a tumour removed from her face
Over the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been pictured multiple times with a plaster across one cheek, leading fans to speculate as to why. Now, the reality star has bravely opened up and explained that she recently had a small tumour removed from her face following a skin cancer scare. The mother of two says she's speaking out about her personal health experience in the hope of raising awareness and preventing another family going through what hers just has.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to have a tumor removed from her face. The “Kardashians” star, 38, shared a series of posts in her Instagram story on Tuesday detailing the experience, which began months ago when she noticed the bump and believed it was a pimple.
msn.com
Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star
Sean Penn’s mom Eileen Ryan was an iconic stage and screen actress. Here’s what you need to know about the woman frequently seen on ‘Little House On The Prairie’ and many other shows. Eileen Ryan was an accomplished actress of both stage and television. She was...
msn.com
Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film: ‘Watch with caution’
Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive. The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting. Those who have watched...
msn.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Comments / 0