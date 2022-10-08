Over the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been pictured multiple times with a plaster across one cheek, leading fans to speculate as to why. Now, the reality star has bravely opened up and explained that she recently had a small tumour removed from her face following a skin cancer scare. The mother of two says she's speaking out about her personal health experience in the hope of raising awareness and preventing another family going through what hers just has.

