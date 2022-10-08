ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm on LIV members and the Ryder Cup: 'I wish they could play, but it doesn't look good'

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdoEt_0iRdT5bI00
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

LIV Golf has torn the game apart at the seams.

A clear example came at last month’s Presidents Cup, where International Captain Trevor Immelman had to pick up the pieces after two of his stalwarts, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, left for the Saudi Arabia-funded circuit.

Although they fought until the end, the International squad didn’t have nearly enough to compete with the Americans — a team that would have included Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka if they, too, didn’t sign with Greg Norman.

The next team event on the schedule is the 2023 Ryder Cup set to be staged at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 1.

Several players from the 2021 European team that was dismantled at Whistling Straits — Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger — are now banished from the PGA Tour.

Although beyond their prime, experience in team competitions can’t be overstated (although it didn’t seem to work in ’21).

With the apparent loss of these veterans, European Captain Luke Donald will need to find new blood to fill the open roster spots.

What could the ’23 Ryder Cup teams look like?: U.S. | Europe

“We’re still a little bit in limbo. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the lawsuit, so I’m trying to not really put too much energy into it. Once we get a clearer picture, I can give you better answers,” Donald said last month at the BMW PGA Championship.

On Saturday, Jon Rahm told The Telegraph how he feels about allowing LIV members to play in the biennial event.

“The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV – it’s Europe versus the US, period,” Rahm said. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play, but it doesn’t look good.”

He’s not the only highly-ranked European star to feel this way. Matt Fitzpatrick, world No. 10, spoke freely last month at the DS Automobiles Italian Open, an event played at Marco Simone.

“I just want to win the Ryder Cup… I want the 11 best guys we can get. I’m not really too bothered about where they are going to come from,” he said.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, doesn’t want any part of it.

“I have said it once I’ve said it a hundred times, I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team,” he said in Italy.

“I think the European Team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it’s up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up.

“But I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway,” McIlroy continued. “It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation, I guess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJtHb_0iRdT5bI00
Team Europe players (clockwise from top left) Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, and Rory McIlroy laugh while posing for a team photo during a practice round for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

All three — Rahm, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick — are expected to be in Rome next year.

In the end, if LIV players aren’t allowed to participate, Europe will have to turn to young names such as Robert MacIntyre and the Hojggard twins. MacIntyre is currently the third and last automatic qualifier for captain Donald.

The Europeans won the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris and haven’t lost on home soil since 1993 at The Belfry.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors

PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
GOLF
Yardbarker

"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic

Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Macintyre
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Marco Simone
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish

Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Presidents Cup#International Captain#Americans#European#The Bmw Pga C
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
Golf.com

Greg Norman tells golf stakeholders to ‘grow up’ and give LIV world ranking points

LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia dishes on Ryder Cup future, not feeling 'welcome' on DP World Tour after LIV Golf move

The last time we saw Sergio Garcia at the Ryder Cup, the Spaniard earned three points for Team Europe at Whistling Straits in 2018. Fans didn’t know it at the time, but that week in Wisconsin may end up as Garcia’s last time representing the Europeans in the biennial bash against the Americans. The 42-year-old would have most likely been a captain’s pick at best for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, but the event’s all-time points leader would have undoubtedly been a future captain — that is until he joined LIV Golf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods holds junior event at Pebble Beach: "Looks ready for Augusta"

It's another 'Tiger Woods playing golf' alert coming your way, and this time, the 15-time major champion has been hitting shots at one of the most famous venues in the game. At the weekend, Woods hosted the TGR Junior Invitational which allowed 30 boys and 30 girls to play The Hay and Spanish Bay, two golf courses part of Pebble Beach Resorts.
GOLF
The Independent

Saudi activist warns LPGA against LIV Golf link-up

A Saudi activist has written an open letter to the LPGA’s commissioner, board of directors and players to urge them not to align with LIV Golf.LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in July she would “engage in a conversation” with LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman about a potential collaboration with the Saudi-funded breakaway.Now, as some of the LPGA’s top players compete in the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series in New York, Lina Alhathloul has urged them to think twice after describing her sister Loujain’s imprisonment by the Saudi authorities for campaigning for women’s rights.“The general situation for women in Saudi...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Florida Times-Union

Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now

Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995.  Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles.  ...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy