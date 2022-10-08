Read full article on original website
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
What Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs during MNF may surprise you
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their most important players miss their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Right guard Trey Smith missed the game due to a pec injury he has been dealing with, so, it was best to keep him out for this one.
Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.
Davante Adams Apologizes For Shoving Man To Ground, McDaniels Shows Support
1:39 PM PT -- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with reporters about the incident on Tuesday ... saying he's still trying to get more information, but one thing he knows is Davante Adams has his full support. "I know that was an unfortunate situation," McDaniels said. "We obviously don't want...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
Chargers Looking for CB J.C. Jackson to Get in His 'Comfort Zone'
J.C. Jackson, the Chargers' high priced free agent signing, is still looking to find his footing following an ankle procedure in August.
What They Said: Crosby, Adams, Jacobs, After Raiders Loss
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost last night on Monday Night Football to the Kansas CIty Chiefs, Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs spoke.
