fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against

Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against these clubs, with 17 or more goals scored against each of these sides over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.
fourfourtwo.com

Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) have completed a permanent deal for loanee Antoine Griezmann, bringing his unhappy three-year spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) to an end. He moved to the Nou Camp in a spectacular £103million deal in July 2019 but became a symbol of the club’s...
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history

The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has devastatingly been advised to end his football career at the age of just 24. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24. The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put...
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's comment to FourFourTwo reveals a lot about his future

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has had an electric start to the season and established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players. An opening goal within 58 seconds against Liverpool at the weekend only highlighted just important the Brazilian has become to the young core of stars who have led Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table – though there is an element of doubt over his long-term future.
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 100 best football players of all time

From Messi to Maradona, Cristiano to Cruyff, we count down the greatest footballers to have played the game. When a manager has to choose between two excellent players in the same position, the Big Book of Football Cliches says we must always refer to this "selection headache" as a "good problem to have".
fourfourtwo.com

"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team

Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! Every kit in the Premier League this season from worst to best

There are some football fans who believe it doesn't matter what you wear so long as you win. Here at FFT, we don't believe that's true. A football shirt is so much more than just a piece of clothing to distinguish you from the opposition. Woven into the fabric of a football kit is your club's identity, a cultural DNA; these shirts become synonymous with the icons of the game and so it's important to create postcard images that will stand the test of time.
fourfourtwo.com

Wolves make Julen Lopetegui their top managerial target

Wolverhampton Wanderers (opens in new tab) are believed to be closing in on a deal to make Julen Lopetegui their next manager. According to BBC Sport (opens in new tab), chairman Jeff Shi has flown out to Spain to meet Lopetegui and discuss the vacancy in person. Thank you for...
fourfourtwo.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains critical comments about Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strained relationship with former manager Mikel Arteta has come under public scrutiny again after a video from his spell at Barcelona (opens in new tab) surfaced online. The striker, who has since moved to Chelsea (opens in new tab), can be seen questioning Arteta’s ability to deal...
fourfourtwo.com

FourFourTwo followers react to our list of the 100 best football players of all time

It's an impossible job trying to rank the 100 greatest footballers of all time. How do you compare eras, positions, achievements and legacy?. Still, that didn't stop us – and with our definitive century of GOATs this week, we attempted to settle the discussion once and for all. Oh, how naive we were, opening a can of worms. "How could you have left off my favourite?" some cried. "Where's this guy?" others shouted. And that was just from those at FFT HQ over the final list.
fourfourtwo.com

Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 8pm BST. Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! Lion cubs: England's 20 youngest debutants

Since the first official international match on November 30 1872, over 1,000 players have been chosen by 15 managers to represent England. As the sport has developed and evolved in the intervening years with the modern game’s emphasis on stamina and fitness, the age of England’s debutants has dropped.
