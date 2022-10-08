Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week
Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
sflcn.com
Consulate General Miami invites Nominations for Jamaican Diaspora Awards in the Southern USA
SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for persons be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America. The annual Diaspora Awards Ceremony will form part of the celebrations to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence. The...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
Guide to the arts: 10 best theater, dance & stand-up comedy shows this season in South Florida
As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2 , entertainment writer Rod Stafford Hagwood offered his “Critic’s Picks” for the best in this season’s theater, dance and comedy performances. Keep looking for special Arts Guide stories posted at SunSentinel.com every day this week. ‘Six’ Oct. 11-23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets ...
miamionthecheap.com
LagoonFest in West Palm Beach is free
Picturesque Lake Worth Lagoon is on display at LagoonFest in West Palm, and entry is free. The waterfront event includes exhibitors, a kids’ zone, and wildlife presentations. Watercraft tours are offered. Some are free. Sign up at the north dock. For $10 tour, register prior to the event online. For the $10 tour, entry is free for students with ID and kids 11 and younger.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
cw34.com
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
WESH
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
upressonline.com
FAU professor running for Palm Beach office
As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
