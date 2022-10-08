ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week

Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples

Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Guide to the arts: 10 best theater, dance & stand-up comedy shows this season in South Florida

As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2 , entertainment writer Rod Stafford Hagwood offered his “Critic’s Picks” for the best in this season’s theater, dance and comedy performances. Keep looking for special Arts Guide stories posted at SunSentinel.com every day this week. ‘Six’ Oct. 11-23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets ...
AVENTURA, FL
miamionthecheap.com

LagoonFest in West Palm Beach is free

Picturesque Lake Worth Lagoon is on display at LagoonFest in West Palm, and entry is free. The waterfront event includes exhibitors, a kids’ zone, and wildlife presentations. Watercraft tours are offered. Some are free. Sign up at the north dock. For $10 tour, register prior to the event online. For the $10 tour, entry is free for students with ID and kids 11 and younger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, TN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
upressonline.com

FAU professor running for Palm Beach office

As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

