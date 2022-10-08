Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source. The loss of power increases the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators powering the plant for now but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment. Meanwhile, Russia says eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO