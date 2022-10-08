Read full article on original website
Related
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
Lebanon-Express
Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion
With the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia partially reopened following the massive blast that struck it on Saturday, October 8, vast lines of cars have been forming as motorists attempt to leave the Russian-occupied peninsula, with some saying they are having to wait up to ten hours to cross.
Lebanon-Express
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement. “We...
Lebanon-Express
Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences
War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses including with precision missiles.
Lebanon-Express
Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, hits civilian areas
A barrage of at least 84 Russian missiles have blasted Ukraine's capital and several other important cities, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missiles strike Kyiv during live broadcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city.
Lebanon-Express
Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for its oil production cut
President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis.
Lebanon-Express
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut...
Lebanon-Express
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
Lebanon-Express
North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Lebanon-Express
Protesters across the world stand in solidarity with Iranian women
Activists from Geneva, Beirut, The Hague and Rome take to the streets in a show of support for women in Iran, as women-led protests over the death of Mahsa Amini reach their fourth week.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 9:36 a.m. EDT
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source. The loss of power increases the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators powering the plant for now but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment. Meanwhile, Russia says eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.
Lebanon-Express
FCC issues strict new limit on space junk
On Sept. 29, the United States Federal Communications Commission adopted a shorter limit on how long space junk can be left floating in orbit.
Comments / 0