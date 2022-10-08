ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion

With the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia partially reopened following the massive blast that struck it on Saturday, October 8, vast lines of cars have been forming as motorists attempt to leave the Russian-occupied peninsula, with some saying they are having to wait up to ten hours to cross.
TRAFFIC
Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement. “We...
IMMIGRATION
Economy
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
ECONOMY
North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
MILITARY
AP News Summary at 9:36 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source. The loss of power increases the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators powering the plant for now but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment. Meanwhile, Russia says eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.
WORLD

