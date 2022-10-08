‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Moretz Does Sci-Fi For ‘Westworld’ Creators Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy

Read full article on original website
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel
It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” was a success when it was released in 2020. Not only is the film set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, which is an IP that people still love, but it stars Millie Bobby Brown, who is something of Netflix royalty thanks to her role in “Stranger Things.” Alas, the film was not only a major hit, but it struck a chord with critics, as well. As you might imagine, it wasn’t long before Netflix began work on the sequel, which is finally on its way to the streamer in a few weeks.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
‘The Same Storm’ Trailer: Peter Hedges’ Zoom Drama Starring Mary-Louise Parker & Sandra Oh Recounts The Pandemic Fears
How will you remember 2020? The intriguing question is at the heart of Peter Hedges’ “The Same Storm”; filmed using laptops and iPhones, it serves as a cinematic record of the year’s looming issues. Hedges — who wrote and directed the project — tackles a myriad of topics ranging from a then-new pandemic to an upcoming election. ‘Storm’ also touches upon the fragile human connections its writer expertly tackled in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” ‘Storm’ also offers a chance for the “Pieces of April” and “Dan in Real Life” director to delve deeper into the art’s influence on reality.
‘The Wicker Man’: ‘Misfits’ Writer Howard Overman To Script A TV Remake Of The Horror Classic
When people mention “folk horror,” it doesn’t very long at all before the film “The Wicker Man” is brought up. Released nearly 50 years ago, the British horror film is not only a classic of the genre, but it really does stand as the poster child for folk horror. And now, it appears that the film is going to become a new TV series.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover
At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.
‘The Gorge’: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller In Scott Derrickson’s Genre-Bending Love Story
Back in August, it was revealed that Miles Teller and Scott Derrickson were set to team up for a new film, “The Gorge.” Not much else was known about the film at the time, but those two being attached was enough to pique the interest of most film fans. Well, Derrickson has found his second star for the film, and it’s clear “The Gorge” is going to be one of the most anticipated films of the next couple of years.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Trailer: Justin Theroux & Melissa George Venture Into The Jungle In The Apple TV+ Drama
Apple TV+ might not have the sizable content library to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, but what the streamer lacks in original films and TV series, it more than makes up for it in quality. And one of the most interesting, well-made TV series on Apple TV+ is “The Mosquito Coast,” which is about to come back for Season 2 next month.
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley & Claire Foy Lead Sarah Polley’s New Acclaimed Drama
The Oscar race officially started after the Telluride Film Festival, which took place early last month. While films like Sam Mendes’ “Empire Of Light” created a lot of buzz, perhaps no film had people talking like Sarah Polley’s upcoming drama, “Women Talking” (read our review). For one, the film is jam-packed with stars who were likely dying to appear in a movie by the Academy Award-nominated Polley, a favorite among filmmakers and actors. “Women Talking” stars two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Cannes Best Actress winner Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”; “Carol”; “Lion”), as well as Claire Foy (“First Man”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”), Ben Wishaw, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Doc Is An Imperative Guide Through Blaxploitation [NYFF]
“Fuck you. I’m going to Paris,” the unflinching words spoken by screen legend Harry Belafonte, is just one of the many telling soundbites in Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell, a film critic by trade, is entering the filmmaking space to bring a fascinating documentary that blends his personal filmgoing memories with the game-changing history of Blaxploitation cinema for an astute survey of the latter’s form and function. It’s a film rendered with piercing intimacy, which manages to never give ground while providing a nearly comprehensive historical timeline of Black filmmaking.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele Team Up For A Spooky New Animated Feature
“I’m going to keep trying to come up with original stories and meet the expectations the audience has for me,” Jordan Peele said on a recent edition of Variety’s podcast. “I hope to continue to lift original filmmakers up.”And he’s been true to his word. After the major Academy Award success of “Get Out” (which earned Peele two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director and won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Peele started immediately using the chips of goodwill he earned to help filmmakers he loved and admired. First up was Spike Lee and “BlacKkKlansman,” which he produced and was nominated for Best Picture. Now it’s stop-motion animator Henry Selick, who Peele has collaborated on the new animated Netflix feature “Wendell & Wild.”
‘Rosaline’ Review: An Insipid, Comedic Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Watching “Rosaline” one can’t help but think of the Shakespeare-inspired or period-set films aimed at teens in the late-’90s, like “10 Things I Hate About You” or “Ever After” to name just a couple. They are smart, often stridently feminist through their character’s actions not just their words, and they don’t talk down to their audience or feel the need to make the source material “hip.” Yet, somehow Karen Maine’s latest film, based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, achieves none of those feats. This comes at an even greater disappointment considering the sharp authenticity of Maine’s previous coming-of-age film “Yes, God, Yes.”
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie Delayed So It Can Find A New Director & Likely Not Arriving In 2023
When Bassam Tariq departed the Marvel Studios’ production of “Blade” just weeks before the film was expected to begin production, many assumed this would lead to a possible delay. Well, everyone was right. According to THR, Marvel Studios has reportedly paused work on “Blade” as the studio...
‘A Haunting In Venice’: Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly & More Join Kenneth Branagh’s Spooky Agatha Christie Mystery
Ok, folks, are you ready for Hercule Poirot to get a little spooky? Well, if you are hoping to see Kenneth Branagh return with another Agatha Christie tale, this time with a potentially supernatural twist, you’re in luck. According to THR, Kenneth Branagh and 20th Century Studios are once...
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Limey,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
Brendan Fraser Thinks Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Failed Because It Wasn’t “Fun”
When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
Dario Argento Says Isabelle Huppert Will Star In His Next Film
Dario Argento is an iconic filmmaker who revolutionized the horror genre in the ‘70s. His run of films from the mid-‘70s through the ‘80s is one of the best ever, with films such as “Deep Red,” “Suspiria,” “Inferno,” and “Tenebrae,” among others. And while his output in recent years hasn’t been nearly as prolific— his recent “Dark Glasses” is the first directorial outing in a decade— that isn’t stopping Argento from putting together really interesting features. And according to the filmmaker, his next film is set to feature one of the best actresses in the world.
Adam Sandler Says His New Safdie Brothers Film Shoots Winter 2023 & Suggests It’ll Be Just As Intense As ‘Uncut Gems’
Everyone loves Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brother’s “Uncut Gems,” including Adam Sandler. The hyper-intense A24 crime drama (which we described as an “insane, cocaine-fueled New York street hustle”) received major accolades and is considered one of Sandler’s best serious performances, if not his best. And while it didn’t earn an Academy Award for Best Male Performance, it did win the Indie Spirit Award prize, and many pundits (including us) thought it certainly was Oscar-worthy. Sandler let it slip a few months back that he’s going to be reteaming with the Safdie Brothers, Josh, and Benny Safdie, again, and the film might be coming sometime sooner than we thought.
Alan Moore Warns That Superhero Worship Could “Very Often Be A Precursor To Fascism”
If you’re a fan of comic books and you were to create a Mount Rushmore of comic book creators, the first name many will mention is Jack Kirby. But soon after, you might get to Alan Moore. The British writer revolutionized the entire medium and superhero comics, specifically, with various works created in the ‘80s. His most prominent work is “Watchmen,” which is often regarded as one of the very best comic book stories ever written. So, when the guy who deconstructed superheroes better than anyone else comes out and warns people about their fascination with capes and cowls perhaps leading to disastrous real-world results, folks listen.
T.J. Miller Doesn’t Want To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again & Would Turn Down ‘Deadpool 3’ If Offered
Though T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds seemed like best buds in the two “Deadpool” films, that doesn’t seem to be the case in real life, according to Miller. Apparently, something happened between the two actors that is making it so Miller doesn’t want to work with Reynolds again.
