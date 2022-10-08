Read full article on original website
Columbia hosts comfort clinic for children receiving vaccines
COLUMBIA — Children in Boone County are invited to a COVID-19 and flu vaccine comfort clinic next Saturday, Oct. 22. The event, hosted by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), is ideal for children ages six months to 18 years old who may be anxious about receiving a vaccination.
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
Warm Springs Ranch's Clydesdale herd grows by two
The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, which breeds the iconic horses, announced last week that the "herd has officially grown by 2 members," a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter. Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet...
MU adds sensory-friendly viewing area to homecoming parade route
COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions. The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline
JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day. The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
$11 million in mid-Missouri road improvements approved by transportation commission
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the commission is the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over 10 miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The project...
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia; urge public to avoid area
COLUMBIA − Law enforcement is urging the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigate a shooting. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Missouri River levels drop during drought; barges now navigating lower waters
BRUNSWICK - Dry conditions allow farmers to work each day during harvest season, but it's now hurting their ability to export grain. "Right now we're looking at a falling river, and not a lot of rain on the horizon for that river to come back up," said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
'We’re still 52% below the average': Columbia facing housing shortage
COLUMBIA - Despite a cooling housing market, people in Columbia are finding it difficult to buy houses. “September was a pivotal moment for the market as interest rates started to climb,” Monica Hansman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. “We started to see a decline of sales in homes. The sales were down 24% for September.”
Suspect denied bond in connection to murder of Columbia woman
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was denied bond Wednesday morning after he appeared virtually for an arraignment for the second-degree murder of a Columbia woman. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after the woman's body was found in their shared home on High Quest Drive on Monday. He is also charged with tampering with evidence.
Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night
ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
NAACP to hold voter registration, drop-in candidate events
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week. The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 3 p.m. Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home was also blocked off with...
Author Danielle Geller to share her story for Indigenous Peoples Day
COLUMBIA - In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and for National Archives month, Navajo citizen and author Danielle Geller will speak virtually about her memoir Dog Flowers at Columbia College. Dog Flowers follows Geller's journey of returning to the Navajo reservation to confront her family's history through a...
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge. Premkumar had...
