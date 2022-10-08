Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events for this week in the Mid-Ohio Valley. * Octoberfeast in Marietta, Marietta Downtown Shopping District. * WesBanco Art Display, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. * Birth-Two Years Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Emerson Avenue Branch of Parkersburg Wood County Library. * Oil Painting in the Attic,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chalk the Block, ArtOberfest mean busy Saturday for Parkersburg Art Center
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center and Downtown PKB will hold ArtOberfest and Chalk the Block on Saturday in downtown Parkersburg. The two special events will be held in the 700 and 800 blocks of Market Street. The Chalk the Block chalk art competition will be 1-5 p.m. and ArtOberfest will be 6-10 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civitan Park stirs to life for apple butter festival
BELPRE — With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s, the weekend weather was just right for the 44th annual Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off in Civitan Park. “It’s been great weather, perfect for stirring apple butter — just cool enough to make it fun to stand by the fire,” said Maggie Webster, with Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
George Arthur Hinkle
George Arthur Hinkle passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born March 28, 1939, in Upshur County, WV, son of the late Verlin J. Hinkle and Elizabeth Virginia Phipps Hinkle. George was a long time resident of Parkersburg. He worked at E.I. Dupont, Washington Works for 32 years. He...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Elizabeth A. Flowers
Elizabeth A. Flowers, 82, of Parkersburg, WV died Monday October 10, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Pleasants County a daughter of the late Joseph and Twiala (Lamp) Reed. She is survived by her son Steven Flowers (Lisa) of Parkersburg; two daughters Melanie Nichols (Steve) of Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Lions Club holds fundraiser for sight-related efforts
WILLIAMSTOWN — Visiting family in the area Monday from Tennessee, Pecos Wagner wasn’t sure to what cause he was donating when he dropped some money into a bucket held by Williamstown Lions Club member Jack Jones near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Second Street. Jones was collecting...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stevie Selfe and Bob Oaklander
Stevie passed away on Aug. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends who loved her. She was born in Columbus on Dec. 20, 1948, and grew up in Parkersburg, WV. She graduated from PHS and attended College at Marshall University in Huntington, WV. Stevie went on to get an MBA degree from the University of Pittsburgh, PA.
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County property transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2:. * Harold Eubanks Jr to Chad Johnson, all interest 1/3 of 1/20 interest oil, gas, and mineral rights 218 acres, Union District, $500. * Pamela Piggot adminstrix of Edward Piggot estate, tract...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Marie Augenstein
Janet Marie Augenstein, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Newark, Ohio. Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Burial of her ashes will be with her husband in Greenlawn Cemetery at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials break ground for Silent Battle monument in Marietta
MARIETTA — Ground was broken Sunday for the latest addition to Gold Star Park in Marietta — a permanent monument dedicated to those fighting the “silent battle” of PTSD and suicidal ideation. “The idea of educating and drawing awareness to veterans’ PTSD and suicide ideation is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phillip Wayne Calebaugh Jr.
Phillip Wayne Calebaugh Jr., 66, of Elizabeth, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services.
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County BOE hears reports
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday at the Wood County Schools Central Office at 1210 13th St. in Parkersburg. The board heard presentations from Whitni Kines, director of finance, on school audits, Ashlee Beatty, director of curriculum and instruction, on the i-Ready fall benchmark data, and from Kennith Cook, director of secondary education, on revised graduation dates for Williamstown Middle/High School, Parkersburg High School, and Parkersburg South High School.
