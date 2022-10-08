ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness

The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
AUBURN, AL
The Clemson Insider

Great news from Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game.  It sounds like (...)
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius

On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule

There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to massive high school football hit

With targeting and unnecessary roughness penalties growing more and more common throughout both college football and the NFL, big hits are becoming less frequent throughout all levels of football as time goes on. But this weekend, an absolutely massive hit during a high school football game sent waves around the football world.
NFL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Ex-Ohio State All-American stealing practice footage

There was a time, as short as it was in 2021, where fans and opponents of the Ohio State Buckeyes could get actual inside information from Buckeye Scoop, a once-upon-a-time credentialed media outlet. The gravy train ended, however, when Ohio State’s football program caught Buckeye Scoop co-owners, former All-American offensive...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA reacts to Draymond Green, Lakers report

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is currently serving a suspension imposed by the organization for punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during an altercation that Green started in practice. Green is not a free agent until 2024, but Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said Monday that Green could...
LOS ANGELES, CA

