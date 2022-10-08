Read full article on original website
Related
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
Why DaShaun White Thinks Oklahoma's Kip Lewis is 'More Ready Than Any Of Us Thought'
Because of injuries and inconsistency, the Sooners could be relying on some fresh faces.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Ezekiel Elliott Says 'F'em!' to Who Don't Get Cowboys Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy'
It is to the credit of the power of "America's Team,'' however, as the Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon in L.A., that it - 'Dak vs. Rush' - happened again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness
The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
Great news from Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
Deion Sanders responds to rant from Alabama State Head Coach
Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. called out Sanders following the game on Saturday.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops meet the press after practice on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius
On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule
There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
Odds and Ends: Betting Line Drops Significantly in Clemson-FSU Showdown
Once more than a touchdown favorite, Clemson's spread against Florida State has dropped four points in 24 hours and is showing no signs of slowing down.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to massive high school football hit
With targeting and unnecessary roughness penalties growing more and more common throughout both college football and the NFL, big hits are becoming less frequent throughout all levels of football as time goes on. But this weekend, an absolutely massive hit during a high school football game sent waves around the football world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Ex-Ohio State All-American stealing practice footage
There was a time, as short as it was in 2021, where fans and opponents of the Ohio State Buckeyes could get actual inside information from Buckeye Scoop, a once-upon-a-time credentialed media outlet. The gravy train ended, however, when Ohio State’s football program caught Buckeye Scoop co-owners, former All-American offensive...
Sunday Notebook: Clemson Starting to Get Healthy at Right Time
Dabo Swinney says his Clemson team is in perhaps its best shape from a health standpoint this year.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in South Carolina for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina. South Carolina is home to four Top247 prospects...
thecomeback.com
NBA reacts to Draymond Green, Lakers report
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is currently serving a suspension imposed by the organization for punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during an altercation that Green started in practice. Green is not a free agent until 2024, but Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said Monday that Green could...
Comments / 0