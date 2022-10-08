The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO