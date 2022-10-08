Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
lastwordonsports.com
How Does the Union’s Eastern Conference Success Rank?
ANALYSIS – Philadelphia Union finished top of the Eastern Conference for the second time in three seasons, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday. Daniel Gazdag’s hat trick and Julian Carranza sent the Union through to the Playoffs Conference semi-finals. A 3-1 victory in Miami...
lastwordonsports.com
NYCFC Leave Banged Up Following a 2-1 Win Over Atlanta United
ANALYSIS – To mark the club’s fourth consecutive win in a row to finish out this season, NYCFC managed a 2-1 win over Atlanta United but left Mercedez-Benz Stadium with several critical injuries that could impact the Pigeons with playoffs now just around the corner. NYCFC Leave Banged...
lastwordonsports.com
Exclusive Interview- Matt Polster Talks Rangers, Bouncing Back Next Year and Much More…
There haven’t been many more consistent performers for the New England Revolution over the last couple of years than Matt Polster. The American often goes under the radar at the base of midfield. I had the chance to chat with him 1-on-1, and so here it is. From Chicago to New England to Glasgow and everything in between.
lastwordonsports.com
MLS Western Conference Placements 5-7: The Timbers Loses Out
EDITORIAL – The MLS Western Conference placements have now been finalized. Nashville SC remains in fifth place despite a notable road win. This is while Salt Lake and Minnesota move up one place in the Western Conference. This is because Portland dropped from sixth to eighth position thanks to a loss against Salt Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Decision Day West Seeds 1-4: LA Galaxy secure home field against Nashville
EDITORIAL – The MLS regular season concluded on Sunday with Decision Day 2022. The top four seeds in the Western Conference were mostly settled, but there were things to play for. LAFC had the Supporters’ Shield in hand, but were playing a Nashville SC team looking to get a home playoff game. FC Dallas and Austin had effectively dead rubber home games, though Sebastian Driussi wanted to pad his stats for the MVP race. LA Galaxy were at Houston Dynamo looking to get that last home playoff spot over Nashville.
lastwordonsports.com
Holding The High Line: 2022 Colorado Rapids in review
PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans. This week on Holding The High Line, we review the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. Rabbi and Red banter about Decision Day and spend way too much time reviewing the 1-1 draw with Austin FC. Yay Diego Rubio! Then we revisit the XI questions we asked back in February that would define the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. The guys do some initial offseason prognostication.
lastwordonsports.com
Leeds United Player Ratings Following Loss at Selhurst Park
Leeds United dropped more points at Selhurst Park, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace after leading following an early piece of wizardry from Brenden Aaronson. Find out the Leeds United player ratings as the fans saw them and learn where things went wrong for Leeds in London. Leeds United Player Ratings...
lastwordonsports.com
Orlando Magic 2022-2023 Season Preview
The Orlando Magic were once again bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference. However, over the course of the past few seasons, the Orlando Magic have done an excellent job bringing in a plethora of young and talented players. Will these young players take the next step to push the Magic into playoff contention?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2023 Stanley Cup Final Predictions
Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re wrapping up the series with our site-wide predictions for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL・
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumour: Chicago Blackhawks Star Could Be Headed To Original Six Franchise
Christmas has come early, as the opening puck drop is today. Even though the opening rosters have been announced, everything is subject to change. Some names circling the rumour mill will remain that way until they are dealt with. One player to keep an eye on is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.
lastwordonsports.com
W Series Ends the 2022 Season – What to Know for 2023
The 2022 W Series season had to be abruptly stopped. But with an aim to return in 2023, what do we know so far about next year?. On Monday we got the unfortunate, but expected, announcement that the 2022 W Series season was over. After what had been a promising third campaign for the series, this will be a difficult, but not impossible, hurdle to overcome. Visibility and presentation definitely improved this season and several young drivers were beginning to emerge from the shadow of Jamie Chadwick. Let’s dive into a few questions.
lastwordonsports.com
Good Brothers Are Back: What’s In Store For Their WWE Return
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw last night brought about a lot of new and exciting scenarios. Fans have eagerly awaited some of the most anticipated returns ever since Triple H was given the reigns, and the Game’s time at the helm hasn’t disappointed. Last night wasn’t only a reunion of the band of brothers collectively known as DX, but also the reunion of The O.C., more specifically it was the return of “The Good Brothers”.
WWE・
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Could Make ‘Mad’ Midfield Player One of Their Highest Earners
Chelsea have formally opened talks with Mason Mount’s representatives over a new long-term contract, reports The Guardian. The England international’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024, but he wants to remain at his boyhood club for the long term. Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Mason Mount.
lastwordonsports.com
Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
lastwordonsports.com
Eddie Jackson Says Reinforcements Coming for Bears’ Beleaguered Defense
The Chicago Bears fought valiantly against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. They rallied from a 21-3 deficit to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short. A late touchdown drive by Minnesota was met with an untimely mental error from wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was claimed off waivers from Minnesota in early September.
lastwordonsports.com
Four tries from Red Roses Claudia MacDonald tops RWC try-scoring charts
Topping the try-scoring charts, England Red Roses Claudia MacDonald played out of her skin in her team’s opening Rugby World Cup 2021 campaign. With a huge 84-19 win over Fiji, MacDonald was one of several English players that crossed for multiple tries. Many other Internationals did likewise across the opening day at Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021, and up in Whangarei for the second day of week one. Yet the Durham University player was still humble about her input on Saturday afternoon.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Extension Potential
NHL Rumours – Michael Bunting Extension. In TSN’s “Insider Trading” segment, NHL insiders Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger kicked around the Bunting extension idea. LeBrun noted a massive eight-year contract may be within the realm of possibility. He added though that no extension talks have begun between the two parties. That said, Bunting turns 28 before next season, making it likely his only shot at a large, long contract. If he wants to lock in a salary for a long term, as long as eight years, this next summer will be the time to do it.
NHL・
Comments / 0