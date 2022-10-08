ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Marc Skinner: Man Utd manager vows to protect players in English football after 'systemic' abuse in NWSL

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has acknowledged the UK is not immune to abuse in women's football and vowed to help protect players in the English game. Last week, US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reform after an independent investigation found abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?

It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
SkySports

James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
SkySports

Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders

Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.
SkySports

Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports

Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United

Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
