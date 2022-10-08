Read full article on original website
SkySports
England Women 0-0 Czech Republic Women: Misfiring Lionesses held to goalless draw in Brighton friendly
A misfiring England were held to a 0-0 draw by the Czech Republic in Brighton - bringing an end to their 15-match winning run and leaving Sarina Wiegman to reflect on "a good learning moment". The Lionesses have racked up some big results under Sarina Wiegman - including an 8-0...
SkySports
Marc Skinner: Man Utd manager vows to protect players in English football after 'systemic' abuse in NWSL
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has acknowledged the UK is not immune to abuse in women's football and vowed to help protect players in the English game. Last week, US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reform after an independent investigation found abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
SkySports
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Ben White rising, Trent Alexander-Arnold sliding, Ruben Loftus-Cheek a new entry
Ben White can capitalise on Kyle Walker's injury, Harry Maguire's position looks increasingly precarious, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho's hopes are fading. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns!. The clock is ticking as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Five England stars to watch as experience, speed and strength combine
The Wakefield-born Newcastle Knights star has certainly made an impression in the NRL since making his debut in 2021, combining his speed and strength to score 14 tries in 20 appearances in the 2022 season together with 67 tackle breaks and an average of 134 metres carried. The 21-year-old quickly...
SkySports
W Series: Rest of 2022 season cancelled with focus on securing investment for 2023 as Jamie Chadwick is crowned champion
The all-female racing series, which features as part of the support package at select Formula 1 Grands Prix throughout the year, was seven races into a planned 10 of its third season, with the most recent round being in Singapore just over a week ago. But with contracted funding from...
SkySports
Mako Vunipola available for England's Autumn Tests but handed three-game ban for dangerous play
Vunipola's case was heard on Tuesday by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew O'Grady, sitting with Alastair Campbell and Mitch Read. In the hearing, he was charged with "dangerous play in a ruck or maul contrary to World Rugby Law 9.20a" after receiving a red card in the match against Newcastle Falcons last week, the first in his career.
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?
It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Sam Tomkins backs England to beat 'strongest-ever Samoa'
England and Samoa are hotly tipped to be the two sides to make it through to the quarter-finals from Group A, with France and Greece to bow out at the group stages, but many feel that who tops the group will be decided in the opening clash. Samoa, like Tonga,...
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS・
SkySports
Alistair Heath interview: Leicester City to the Cambodian Premier League and a first managerial job with Angkor Tiger
Alistair Heath was working in Leicester City’s academy but the young coach wanted something more. It is that desire to make the move into football management that has taken him on a journey to the Cambodian Premier League. For the past year, he has been in Siem Reap -...
SkySports
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
SkySports
Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders
Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal. Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.
SkySports
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports
Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig: More missed chances as Hoops' Champions League hopes ended by German visitors
Celtic's hopes of Champions League progression are over after they once again wasted chances before losing to RB Leipzig. Ange Postecoglou's side knew they had to avoid defeat to have a realistic chance of progressing in the competition beyond the World Cup and had early chances through Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.
SkySports
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
SkySports
Roy Keane: All-Ireland hurling final is best sporting occasion | Jimmy Barry-Murphy 'a brilliant sportsman'
In a Q&A during Monday Night Football, Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher were quizzed about their interests in other sports. Keane, a keen fan of American football, was asked if the Super Bowl was his favourite sporting event he has attended. "The Super Bowl in America is...
SkySports
Rangers vs Liverpool: Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls for bravery ahead of 'hectic' CL clash
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants his players to "be brave" against Liverpool to keep their Champions League hopes alive, as he predicts a "hectic game" at Ibrox. Rangers are looking for their first point and first goal of the campaign when they take on Jurgen Klopp's side again on Wednesday night.
SkySports
Champions League round-up: Antonio Rudiger scores as Real Madrid deny Shakhtar Donetsk famous win | Juventus lose again
Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw. Oleksandr Zubkov headed the Ukrainians, beaten 2-1 by Real in Spain last week, in front at the start of the second half. That had...
