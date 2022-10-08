Read full article on original website
Jason Riggins
4d ago
Sounds like he will be transferring to a new institution… probably gonna learn some things he didn’t plan on.
Texas A&M student facing charges after defacing part of the George Bush Presidential Library Complex
The 20-year-old was "extremely intoxicated" when he allegedly tried to break a window and set fire to the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Conroe woman airlifted after crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 105
Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to state Highway 105 near County Road 415 on reports of a major crash, according to Texas DPS.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire for post-game comments about 'backup QB' Haynes King.
