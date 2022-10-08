Strictly Come Dancing viewers baffled over Shirley's scoring

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were scratching their heads at the scores head judge Shirley Ballas gave Richie Anderson's samba.

Richie, whose day job is doing the traffic updates on the breakfast show on Radio Two, opened Movie Week with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Shirley loved the wacky dance! (Image credit: BBC)

The pair danced a wacky samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King . Richie donned a meerkat onesie to play Timon, while Giovanni dressed as warthog Pumba.

Yes, really!

They started beside the judges, strutting their stuff for Anton and Craig.

Then they took their moves down the steps and on to the dance floor, where they really loosened up and clearly had a whale of a time, channeling their inner animals!

While the judges loved their energy, the fans watching at home weren't so keen!

Gio and Richie clearly had a ball dancing their samba! (Image credit: BBC)

See more See more

Some fans even predicted that Richie would be the celebrity leaving the show this week. Bit harsh.

See more

But when it came to the scores, it seemed the professional judges had a different view from those of us watching at home!

(Image credit: BBC)

Motsi and Anton each gave Richie and Giovanni a seven, while Shirley gave them an eight!

And the viewers were baffled.

See moreSee more

Richie was thrilled with his score and pointed out that as a young lad growing up in Birmingham he'd not had many chances to try his hand at a samba!

He said he'd had a wonderful week learning the moves and had loved every minute.

But did he do enough to stay in the competition?

We'll wait and see what happens when the viewers vote on their favourite dancers later this evening and the results are announced in Sunday's show.