The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
The Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier just left port
USS Gerald R. Ford on Oct. 4, 2022. US Navy / Riley McDowellThe USS Gerald R. Ford is off on its first deployment. Here's what to know about this next-gen ship.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
Navy Times
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base
A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off
A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.
Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants
A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War
Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
