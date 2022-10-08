Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
thesunflower.com
Mens golf hosts first first tournament in 10 years, securing a victory
Mens golf played in the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational, which was their first home tournament in 10 years, at Crestview Country Club. The Shockers placed first overall. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former Shocker mens golf coach Grier Jones — who the tournament was named after — watched the team compete.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Names New Director of Foundation
Hutchinson, Kan. — Hutchinson native Jessica Flax has been named Director for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation (HRMF), a multi-million-dollar fund established soon after the opening of the hospital in 1975. With the arrival of Flax, the position will be transformed from a part-time position to one with full-time...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 3 hours ago. In Wichita,...
adastraradio.com
GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A big fiesta, street party with Hispanic food, drink, music happens Saturday in Wichita
It’s free to attend the party, which organizers hope to turn into an annual event.
Say the name of this new Wichita restaurant very, very carefully
Pho King ICT, a build-your-own pho soup place, is now open
KWCH.com
Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter. Deputy Carter Graduated from the...
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesunflower.com
Purple Mile provides healing, advocacy for those impacted by domestic violence
Pairs of purple sneakers, high heels and children’s shoes lined WSU sidewalks Saturday morning as over 100 domestic abuse survivors, families and advocates gathered to participate in the annual Purple Mile. The Purple Mile, a march coordinated by the Wichita Family Crisis Center as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
Former Vice President Mike Pence coming to Wichita
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running against Governor Laura Kelly for Governor of Kansas, is bringing in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign next week.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
Independent Living Resource Center to help pay for hearing aids for people 60 and older in Sedgwick County
The Independent Living Resource Center has been awarded a grant from the Sedgwick County Department on Aging to assist with up to a maximum of $2,000 per person for hearing aids.
🎥A Day in the Life: Haven Steel
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Cedric Lofton’s brother wants accountability from Wichita police and Sedgwick County
One year ago, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died after being held down for over 30 minutes by four workers in a juvenile detention intake facility. That wasn’t what was supposed to happen. His foster father had called 911 seeking help for Cedric, who was in a mental health crisis, expecting Cedric would be taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. But after an altercation with Wichita police, Lofton was taken instead to Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC).
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Comments / 0