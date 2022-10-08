Read full article on original website
A big fiesta, street party with Hispanic food, drink, music happens Saturday in Wichita
It’s free to attend the party, which organizers hope to turn into an annual event.
Say the name of this new Wichita restaurant very, very carefully
Pho King ICT, a build-your-own pho soup place, is now open
This Wichita burger restaurant just closed but will reopen soon, likely on the east side
The concept, introduced to Wichita in September 2021, has gained a following, and its owners also hope to add restaurants downtown and west.
It looks like Crumbl Cookies has found its west Wichita location
Crumbl pulled a demolition permit last week on a just-vacated spot in a high-traffic area of west Wichita.
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 11-16)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Asian Festival | October 15.
sumnernewscow.com
Levi is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week
Levi came from our local pound, so we don’t know a lot about his past. We believe that he’s around 7 years old. He is a large mixed breed with a beautiful coat and big brown eyes! So far we’ve learned that he is a little timid, but he loves cuddling and belly rubs! Our staff and volunteers enjoy interacting with him! We think he will be a cuddly couch potato once he gets comfortable with his setting. He might not be a puppy anymore, but at 7 years old, he deserves to find that home to spoil him and let him be the best dog he can be!
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Names New Director of Foundation
Hutchinson, Kan. — Hutchinson native Jessica Flax has been named Director for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation (HRMF), a multi-million-dollar fund established soon after the opening of the hospital in 1975. With the arrival of Flax, the position will be transformed from a part-time position to one with full-time...
Halloween events from family friendly to just for adults. Check out this monster list.
Whether you’re looking for a good scare or to score treats, there are plenty of opportunities this month.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
KSN.com
Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
kfdi.com
Monday, Oct. 10th Proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day
During the October 4th City Council meeting, Mayor Whipple proclaimed that the City of Wichita would recognize Monday, October 10th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday is celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans. The Native American Community Resource Coalition will...
Wichita house where Kirstie Alley played real-life Cinderella is up for auction
A Forest Hills home that will be auctioned this week once got some national attention for being the place of actress Kirstie Alley’s first job.
KWCH.com
Cold front coming; limited rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front arriving in Kansas tonight/early Wednesday will bring scattered showers and storms to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be quite limited, with most areas receiving less than .25″. Gusty winds will turn back to the north/northwest for Wednesday and highs will drop about...
Railroad maintenance closing street, intersection in north Wichita
The City of Wichita announced on Monday that BNSF Railroad is closing 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley, as well as the intersection of 20th Street and Topeka on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight isolated strong storms, cooler air ahead
There is a noticeable springlike feeling in the air today. Southerly winds overnight helped to transport more moisture our way, resulting in dew points in the 60s. This is focused from central into eastern Kansas and will play a role in our chances for a stronger storm or two tonight.
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
thesunflower.com
Purple Mile provides healing, advocacy for those impacted by domestic violence
Pairs of purple sneakers, high heels and children’s shoes lined WSU sidewalks Saturday morning as over 100 domestic abuse survivors, families and advocates gathered to participate in the annual Purple Mile. The Purple Mile, a march coordinated by the Wichita Family Crisis Center as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness...
