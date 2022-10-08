Levi came from our local pound, so we don’t know a lot about his past. We believe that he’s around 7 years old. He is a large mixed breed with a beautiful coat and big brown eyes! So far we’ve learned that he is a little timid, but he loves cuddling and belly rubs! Our staff and volunteers enjoy interacting with him! We think he will be a cuddly couch potato once he gets comfortable with his setting. He might not be a puppy anymore, but at 7 years old, he deserves to find that home to spoil him and let him be the best dog he can be!

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO