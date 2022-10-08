ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 11-16)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Asian Festival | October 15.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Levi is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Levi came from our local pound, so we don’t know a lot about his past. We believe that he’s around 7 years old. He is a large mixed breed with a beautiful coat and big brown eyes! So far we’ve learned that he is a little timid, but he loves cuddling and belly rubs! Our staff and volunteers enjoy interacting with him! We think he will be a cuddly couch potato once he gets comfortable with his setting. He might not be a puppy anymore, but at 7 years old, he deserves to find that home to spoil him and let him be the best dog he can be!
WELLINGTON, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Names New Director of Foundation

Hutchinson, Kan. — Hutchinson native Jessica Flax has been named Director for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation (HRMF), a multi-million-dollar fund established soon after the opening of the hospital in 1975. With the arrival of Flax, the position will be transformed from a part-time position to one with full-time...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Monday, Oct. 10th Proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day

During the October 4th City Council meeting, Mayor Whipple proclaimed that the City of Wichita would recognize Monday, October 10th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday is celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans. The Native American Community Resource Coalition will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold front coming; limited rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front arriving in Kansas tonight/early Wednesday will bring scattered showers and storms to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be quite limited, with most areas receiving less than .25″. Gusty winds will turn back to the north/northwest for Wednesday and highs will drop about...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

Purple Mile provides healing, advocacy for those impacted by domestic violence

Pairs of purple sneakers, high heels and children’s shoes lined WSU sidewalks Saturday morning as over 100 domestic abuse survivors, families and advocates gathered to participate in the annual Purple Mile. The Purple Mile, a march coordinated by the Wichita Family Crisis Center as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness...
WICHITA, KS

