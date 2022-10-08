Read full article on original website
WVU men's soccer takes 3-0 victory over Lehigh in final non conference match
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team is now on a winning streak, taking a 3-0 home win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday for their second straight win. West Virginia is now 4-6-2 (1-1-2 Sun Belt) after starting 2-6-2, as the the Mountain Hawks fall to 3-6-2 (2-2-1 Patriot League).
Fall Family activities to do this weekend
This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
Fall Family Weekend: Schedule, registration and everything else you need to know
This weekend, parents and other family members are encouraged to join students for a series of events on and near campus, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday. Each year, Fall Family Weekend is sponsored by the Mountaineer Parents Club, an organization that connects family members with different aspects of...
PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown
Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
WVU kicks off annual Diversity Week celebration
West Virginia University’s annual Diversity Week kicked off Sunday with a lineup of more than 30 in-person and virtual events celebrating the different identities and experiences of the campus community. “We think about diversity all year long. It is a mission for the University. We embrace diversity, and we...
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Glimpse into space: WVU Planetarium sells out family shows this weekend
For more than three decades, the WVU Planetarium has allowed the campus community to explore the stars through a variety of shows. Located on the PL Floor of White Hall on the University’s downtown campus, the planetarium welcomes thousands of visitors each year, ranging from elementary school field trips to students and their families.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Chip and Joanna Gaines helped build up the Waco, Texas, economy, but it might not be benefitting locals. Here's what one resident had to say.
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
