Morgantown, WV

News Channel 25

Baylor football player joins 11 others in inking ‘sweet’ NIL deal

WACO, Texas – A Baylor football player has inked a “sweet” sponsorship with a major candy maker. Bears running back Richard Reese joins 11 other players signing NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals with Reese’s. The Hershey company will give the players a gold chain and...
Daily Athenaeum

Fall Family activities to do this weekend

This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
Daily Athenaeum

PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown

Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
baylor.edu

Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)

As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
Daily Athenaeum

WVU kicks off annual Diversity Week celebration

West Virginia University’s annual Diversity Week kicked off Sunday with a lineup of more than 30 in-person and virtual events celebrating the different identities and experiences of the campus community. “We think about diversity all year long. It is a mission for the University. We embrace diversity, and we...
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Daily Athenaeum

Glimpse into space: WVU Planetarium sells out family shows this weekend

For more than three decades, the WVU Planetarium has allowed the campus community to explore the stars through a variety of shows. Located on the PL Floor of White Hall on the University’s downtown campus, the planetarium welcomes thousands of visitors each year, ranging from elementary school field trips to students and their families.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

