Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Voice of America
Biden's National Security Plan Aims at China, Russia
Washington — The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations. The 48-page document, which was delayed by the Ukraine crisis, includes no major shifts in...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies
Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
For a Second Day, Russia Strikes Ukraine with Missiles
Russia launches a second round of missiles against Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. The attacks came one day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people. The strikes Monday also wounded more than 100 people and damaged power lines. The United Nations human rights office described the attacks as “particularly shocking,”...
Voice of America
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
Voice of America
NATO Looking to Bolster Ukraine’s Air Defenses
NATO defense ministers Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrage of missiles Russia has been launching this week on targets throughout Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the talks in Brussels are focusing on ramping up support for Ukraine. He said it...
Voice of America
UN: Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Targets Could Amount to War Crimes
Geneva — The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says missile attacks by Russia’s armed forces against civilian targets and infrastructure across several cities in Ukraine Monday could amount to war crimes. The U.N. reports Russian attacks on nearly a dozen cities including Kyiv, Dnipro,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses
Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Kyiv, Other Cities Battered in Russian Missile Strikes
Kyiv reporter describes impact of Russia’s first strike on the city in months. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses how Monday’s Russian strikes may affect war’s trajectory. Russia media analyst says war criticism on state TV remains limited despite uptick in critical views.
Voice of America
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
Voice of America
G7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems
Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
US Places More Sanctions on Taliban Over Treatment of Women
Washington — The United States announced new sanctions Tuesday against the Taliban as punishment for their repressive treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women through restrictive policies and violence.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:40 p.m.: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on partners and allies to swiftly make good on their existing commitments to support Ukraine and to join the United States in doing more.
Voice of America
UN Chief Backs Haitian Call for International Armed Force
New york — The United Nations Secretary-General is urging the international community to respond to a request from Haiti’s government and urgently consider sending an international specialized armed force to the Caribbean Island nation to address spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. “Considering the extremely grave situation,...
Voice of America
US Reviews Haiti’s Request for Security Assistance; Condemns Gang Violence
State department — The United States said it is reviewing Haiti’s request for security assistance amid spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. The State Department’s top diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, is heading to the Caribbean Island nation on Wednesday to assess the situation.
Voice of America
Biden Hails 'Historic’ Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement
White house — President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed a U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a “historic breakthrough in the Middle East” that allows cash-strapped Lebanon to explore potential gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea, while giving Israel more security and stability in the volatile region.
Voice of America
IS Relies on Extortion in Eastern Syria to Raise Funds
Militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group are increasingly relying on money raised by extortion of local communities in eastern Syria to fund their terror activity, local officials said. The practice has largely been taking place in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, according to military officials with the...
Voice of America
Rising Militant Violence Threatens Peace in Pakistan’s Scenic Swat
Islamabad — Thousands of people in northwestern Pakistan took to the streets Tuesday for a second day to protest a surge in suspected militant attacks in the scenic Swat valley, fearing the violence could disrupt years of peace, development and tourist activities. The mass demonstration came a day after...
Voice of America
US Not Ruling Out Russian Cyber Offensive
Washington — Top U.S. cyber officials are warning that now is no time for governments or private sector companies to let down their guard and assume Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will carry over into the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace. Instead, they say the recent...
Comments / 0