WVU expects Baylor to roll the dice on 4th down Thursday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer fourth-year head coach Neal Brown spoke Monday about the situational changes his offense will work through Thursday night versus Baylor due to the absence of freshman running back CJ Donaldson. Most notably, West Virginia will look for a different option in the backfield on third...
WVU, Baylor to meet under the lights in Morgantown
Mountaineers aim for first Big 12 victory over Bears in front of a national audience. Football takes center stage on a Thursday night once again when West Virginia hosts Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Bears were WVU’s guests on the...
Mountaineer GameDay returns Thursday to preview WVU vs. Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first Thursday night game at Milan Puskar Stadium since 2018 calls for special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before West Virginia battles Baylor Thursday night in a Big 12 showdown, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
Mountaineers still looking to create turnovers on defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five games into the 2022 season, West Virginia is still searching for an answer to the question, “How do you create more turnovers?”. True freshman Jacolby Spells’ pick-6 against Virginia Tech on Sept. 22 is the most recent turnover the WVU defense has forced. The Mountaineers nearly picked off a pass in the endzone in the loss to Texas on Oct. 1, but the tipped pass fell into the hands of Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.
WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State
The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
Bonnaire earns Sun Belt Honor
Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Bonnaire made his collegiate debut in goal for the Mountaineers in their 4-0 win at Old Dominion on Oct....
WVU football injury update: Charles Woods could be nearing return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action. West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the...
Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on bye week standouts, creating another Thursday night classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team is in the midst of an 11-day preparation period in between games versus Texas and Baylor. WVU will host the Bears Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday to recap his team’s...
Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
Engler, Perrin and Tucker Set for ISSF World Championships
Junior Tal Engler, sophomore Natalie Perrin and senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team are set to compete at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25. Engler will be competing for Israel, while Perrin and Tucker will represent...
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about...
‘Lean 101’ class teaches how to eliminate waste in jobs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Industrial Extension Program was at Pierpont Community & Technical College Tuesday to offer a “Lean 101” class. The class is taught through hands-on lessons where participants build with Legos to simulate manufacturing production to eventually learn how to eliminate waste in their jobs.
Merendino Law joins forces with the ACS Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after-hours mixer benefiting the fight against breast cancer event called Real Men Wear Pink at Merendino Law in Fairmont on Oct. 5. On behalf of MVB Bank and in Partnership with Merendino Law, Tony Merendino is raising...
