Albuquerque, NM

franchising.com

Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque

October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Day of the Tread 2022 registration is now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead, Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels and the 16th-annual event is just around the corner. The event benefits various nonprofit organizations serving New Mexico’s children and will take place on October 23, 2022. Event organizer Tom Parker […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Summit to address housing insecurity for Indigenous community

The Office of Native American Affairs in the city of Albuquerque, with support from other advocacy groups like the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, will be hosting the Indigenous Housing Justice Summit at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The summit will take place the day after Indigenous Peoples Day and seeks to address housing insecurity within Indigenous communities.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats

Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

40 agencies at assistance fair offer helping hand to those in need

(Albuquerque, NM) – The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair provides on-the-spot assistance directly into the hands of people who need it most. This is the biggest family help day of the year and is brought to you by the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, City of Albuquerque, and the Department of Family Services.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Where to Go for Great Craft Cocktails in Albuquerque

Albuquerque may be known for its award-winning breweries, but the city’s craft cocktail scene is on the rise. With locally sourced spirits, uniquely New Mexican flavors, seasonal menus, and can’t-be-beat casually elegant atmosphere, Albuquerque’s cocktail lounges and bars are sure to curb your next craft cocktail craving.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Del Taco coming to Bernalillo; Starbucks is already open

A Del Taco restaurant is coming soon to Bernalillo on US 550. The location is set to open on November 2 and is located near Starbucks and Twisters. The building used to house a Pizza 9, but it closed down. The store still needs a full staff, according to its...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

