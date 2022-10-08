Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
franchising.com
Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque
October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
KRQE News 13
“We don’t want that here”: Battle continues over sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors who live by Bethlehem Baptist Church near Coors and Bluewater are fighting a potential homeless camp. After the city denied its first Safe Outdoor Space application, the church filed a new one, leaving many neighbors fearing for their safety. “My mother, who’s 87 years...
Day of the Tread 2022 registration is now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead, Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels and the 16th-annual event is just around the corner. The event benefits various nonprofit organizations serving New Mexico’s children and will take place on October 23, 2022. Event organizer Tom Parker […]
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
Daily Lobo
Summit to address housing insecurity for Indigenous community
The Office of Native American Affairs in the city of Albuquerque, with support from other advocacy groups like the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, will be hosting the Indigenous Housing Justice Summit at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The summit will take place the day after Indigenous Peoples Day and seeks to address housing insecurity within Indigenous communities.
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder...
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
rrobserver.com
40 agencies at assistance fair offer helping hand to those in need
(Albuquerque, NM) – The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair provides on-the-spot assistance directly into the hands of people who need it most. This is the biggest family help day of the year and is brought to you by the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, City of Albuquerque, and the Department of Family Services.
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
"We're used to this weather during Balloon Fiesta; you just kind of plan on it. You've got to come prepared," said Yeret Lopez, a Balloon Fiesta Park visitor.
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
visitalbuquerque.org
Where to Go for Great Craft Cocktails in Albuquerque
Albuquerque may be known for its award-winning breweries, but the city’s craft cocktail scene is on the rise. With locally sourced spirits, uniquely New Mexican flavors, seasonal menus, and can’t-be-beat casually elegant atmosphere, Albuquerque’s cocktail lounges and bars are sure to curb your next craft cocktail craving.
KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
rrobserver.com
Del Taco coming to Bernalillo; Starbucks is already open
A Del Taco restaurant is coming soon to Bernalillo on US 550. The location is set to open on November 2 and is located near Starbucks and Twisters. The building used to house a Pizza 9, but it closed down. The store still needs a full staff, according to its...
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
