Dallas, TX

55-man Week 5 roster: Cowboys elevate DT instead of RB, WR or OL

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have set their roster of available players for their Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. With wheels up to the west coast, they have decided on two practice squad elevations after having to make several moves over the course of the week due to injuries. The biggest news might be in who they didn’t elevate, rather than who was elevated.

Allow us to explain. Earlier in the week, the club moved long snapper Jake McQuaide to IR with a torn triceps, ending his season. The team was in a bind for backup quarterback, with them using the elevation tactic for the third time on Will Grier in Week 4. That was the limit, so he had to be added to the 53-man roster and took McQuaide’s spot. Dallas then signed two long snappers to the practice squad, knowing they’d be adding one to the roster. That left one elevation.

However injuries and illness from last week’s game and this week’s practice meant there is a chance at a loss of depth at running back (Tony Pollard), wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb), defensive tackle (Quinton Bohanna) and offensive line (Jason Peters). Dallas has chosen to elevate veteran DT Carlos Watkins which speaks to the depth at WR and OL being better, in their estimation. With the Cowboys employing both RBs Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, they must feel like Pollard is good to go or they could have added a back to join Rico Dowdle as backup plans.

Here’s a look at the full 55-man roster they will have to work with to choose a game-day roster on Sunday.

