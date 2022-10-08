ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

247Sports

Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff

Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: Hurricanes at 2022 ACC Tipoff

Watch head coach Jim Larranaga and players Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller answer questions at the 2022 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday. Video courtesy of the ACC. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Future Blue Devil exhibits 'alpha' qualities

Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado. At least, that's how On3's Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

