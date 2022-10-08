Read full article on original website
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
Start of 2022-23 season brings fresh opportunity for new-look Wolfpack
CHARLOTTE – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered the first 20-loss season in program history in 2021-22, finishing an abysmal 11-21 and just 4-16 in ACC play as nothing went right in Raleigh. But thankfully for the Wolfpack, it’s a new year. And with the change of...
Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff
Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
VIDEO: Hurricanes at 2022 ACC Tipoff
Watch head coach Jim Larranaga and players Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller answer questions at the 2022 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday. Video courtesy of the ACC. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Future Blue Devil exhibits 'alpha' qualities
Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado. At least, that's how On3's Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) ...
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC
Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
Trifecta of big HS football matchups in Mecklenburg County highlight this week in NC
North Carolina high school football fans will be hard-pressed to find a stronger trifecta of games on one night than those Mecklenburg County will host on Friday, Oct. 14. Hough will host Mallard Creek. Butler will host Charlotte Catholic. Providence Day will host Charlotte Christian. Five of the six programs...
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Where are the Charlotte region’s top-rated high schools
CHARLOTTE — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was ranked by Niche.com as the top public high school in the Charlotte area for another year. That Union County school was one of seven public high schools here to land a spot in the national ranking. In this roundup, CBJ...
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
