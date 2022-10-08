Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Men's soccer takes down Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Boston College 1-0 Tuesday evening. The Bears, who improved to 6-3-1 on the season, equaled their win total from last year with seven games still to go in their 2022 campaign. The Eagles fell to 3-5-3 on the year. It...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey head coach Brendan Whittet '94 announced the addition of senior Samuli Niinisaari and junior Jordan Tonelli to the 2022-23 leadership group. Niinisaari and Tonelli will serve as assistant captains alongside senior Luke Krys, who was announced as team captain last spring. Krys will...
brownbears.com
Maron Earns Weekly Honor from Ivy League
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown sophomore kicker Christopher Maron has been named the Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Maron earns the honor after kicking two clutch field goals in the Bears 27-20 win at Central Connecticut State on Saturday. It is...
