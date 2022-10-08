Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
News Channel Nebraska
Garcia-Castaneda transferring from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Nebraska football player is leaving the program before completing his first season with the Huskers. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced via social media on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Garcia-Castaneda was a junior in his first season with the Huskers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend
RADIO NETWORK - Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, TBA, Jessica Coody) Last Game: at Rutgers (W, 14-13) Career/NU Record: 15-8 (3rd Year)/2-1 (1st Year) Last Game: at Maryland (W, 31-29) Rankings: Receiving Votes. Coach: Jeff Brohm. Career/Purdue Record: 32-31 (6th Year)/62-41 (9th Year) vs. Nebraska: 3-2 SERIES HISTORY. All-Time Series:...
News Channel Nebraska
Bond reduced to $50,000 after pursuit through Dawson
FALLS CITY – Judge Julie Smith reduced the bond for 23-year-old Gerion Young of Kansas City from $75,000 to $50,000. Young had asked for a bond of $10,000, but Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel said the state is concerned that he is a flight risk. Young is charged...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue said there's roughly $200,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Fire officials said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th and Normal just after 11 p.m. LFR said firefighters first on scene saw heavy...
News Channel Nebraska
October storm triggers severe warning
12:10 a.m. – Tree down in Nebraska City, Ninth Street and Seventh Corso. 12:09 a.m. – Thunderstorm warning expiring for Johnson, Nemaha, south central Otoe and Pawnee counties until 12:15 am. 12:07 a.m. - OPPD reports 22 power outages in Otoe County. 122 in Sarpy county. 11:59 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Kolbas claims third Class A golf title; Lincoln East wins team title
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The NSAA Class A Girls State Golf Championships wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. Nicole Kolbas from Lincoln Pius X High School finished in first place, shooting 151. The victory marks Kolbas' third straight NSAA Girls State Championship. Lincoln East High School finished as the runner-up with a 36-hole...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
News Channel Nebraska
Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
News Channel Nebraska
Dry Conditions Dominate Gage County
Despite thunderstorms bringing some much needed rain to the area late Tuesday night, drought conditions continue across the Midwest. Gage County Extension Educator Nicole Stoner says Gage County and the surrounding area is very dry but in better shape than other parts of the state…. "We aren't even in the...
News Channel Nebraska
House of Hope still needed despite ARPA loss
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County House of Hope sold out of street tacos Monday in a fundraiser for a supervised, transitional house aimed at helping women get out of abusive, addictive lifestyles. Volunteer Linda Santos is asking for donations for a house where “guests” will have the responsibility...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City
FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign
BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council to consider Ash Hollow erosion
SYRACUSE - The Syracuse City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 12. The agenda includes the final plat for Zahn Meadow subdivision in northeast Syracuse and a presentation by Olsson engineers on TIF development options. Syracuse resident Marcella Ament is proposing erosion control on creek banks near Swanson Drive. The...
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into an Omaha apartment building on Tuesday. According to Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department, witnesses described a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Street shortly after 9:00 a.m. Pecha said witnesses reported...
News Channel Nebraska
More guns recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said more guns taken during a smash-and-grab burglary of an Omaha gun store have been recovered. Federal officials said three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer were retrieved in three separate incidents in just the last few days. This as 18-year-old Ace...
