Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State's tough task: Beat Michigan at its own game, in its own stadium

James Franklin and his revamped coaching staff are imprinting a new identity on the Penn State program. It’s a dramatic change from recent seasons. The Nittany Lions’ aim is to be tougher in the trenches, more physical and aggressive in every phase, more classically ground-based and less quarterback-centric on offense. Smart. Patient. Efficient. Ball-secure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest

There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana

Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson not running from loathing of rivals: 'I'd rather they hate me'

Hunter Dickinson — Michigan’s star big man — isn’t running from the hate of his rivals. What are the B1G Basketball Media Days without a little controversy? Dickinson provided just that. Dickinson didn’t hold back any punches when discussing his disdain for the Wolverines’ rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart updates health status following medical emergency in Bloomington

Mike Hart is doing much better following his scary medical incident during Saturday’s game for Michigan. He put out a statement recently thanking everyone involved for the care he received during the emergency. “I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and prayers,” wrote Hart in a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles explains Mike Hall's limited action vs. MSU, why he's an 'Oh yes' guy for Buckeyes

Jim Knowles is ready to give those wondering why Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.’s production was limited against Michigan State an answer. Knowles told reporters that Hall was coming off an injury during the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over the Spartans last Saturday in East Lansing. The team felt it was better to rest him for foreseeable games than force him to do more with his body in an outing that was over before halftime.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE

