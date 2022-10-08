Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State's tough task: Beat Michigan at its own game, in its own stadium
James Franklin and his revamped coaching staff are imprinting a new identity on the Penn State program. It’s a dramatic change from recent seasons. The Nittany Lions’ aim is to be tougher in the trenches, more physical and aggressive in every phase, more classically ground-based and less quarterback-centric on offense. Smart. Patient. Efficient. Ball-secure.
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest
There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball reportedly in 'advanced discussions' for multiyear nonconference series
Indiana basketball is reportedly in discussions to add a marquee nonconference series to future schedules. It’s a series Mike Woodson has talked about getting on the schedule previously. According to insider Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports, the Hoosiers are in “advanced discussion” to play a multi-year series vs. SEC...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana
Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson not running from loathing of rivals: 'I'd rather they hate me'
Hunter Dickinson — Michigan’s star big man — isn’t running from the hate of his rivals. What are the B1G Basketball Media Days without a little controversy? Dickinson provided just that. Dickinson didn’t hold back any punches when discussing his disdain for the Wolverines’ rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Warren pays respect to Michigan assistant Mike Hart during B1G Basketball Media Day
Kevin Warren — Commissioner of the B1G — took a moment before the start of Wednesday’s B1G Basketball Media Days to send his thoughts and prayers to Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart. “Even though this is Big Ten basketball media days, we’re all thinking of him…Coach Hart...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson has wild response to Ayo Dosunmu comparison for IU freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino
Mike Woodson had a dubious response when it came to one comparison for a star Indiana freshman. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis can see the firepower in 5-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino. Can Woodson?. Jackson-Davis compared Hood-Schifino to Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu during B1G Basketball Media Days. When asked what he...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart updates health status following medical emergency in Bloomington
Mike Hart is doing much better following his scary medical incident during Saturday’s game for Michigan. He put out a statement recently thanking everyone involved for the care he received during the emergency. “I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and prayers,” wrote Hart in a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles explains Mike Hall's limited action vs. MSU, why he's an 'Oh yes' guy for Buckeyes
Jim Knowles is ready to give those wondering why Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.’s production was limited against Michigan State an answer. Knowles told reporters that Hall was coming off an injury during the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over the Spartans last Saturday in East Lansing. The team felt it was better to rest him for foreseeable games than force him to do more with his body in an outing that was over before halftime.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
