OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man is charged with child neglect after he was seen outside screaming and smacking at himself. Oak Hill police tell Lootpress that on October 10, 2022, they were dispatched to Morton Circle about a man outside his home screaming and smacking himself while his child was crying at the front door. When police arrived, they saw a male in the residence actively hitting himself and pacing. When police knocked on the door, the suspect identified himself as Brandon Wilburn. Police observed that Wilburn was in an excited state with signs he was under the influence of narcotics.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO