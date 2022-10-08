ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

WSAZ

Fire damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
BIDWELL, OH
Sissonville, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Section of I-77 shut down ‘for the foreseeable future’ as open flames, billowing smoke follow accident

SILVERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – I-77 Northbound near the Silverton area has been shut down Wednesday morning following a vehicle accident involving a U-Haul truck. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday confirmed the accident, which was characterized by significant destruction including significant damage to an I-77 guardrail as well as the U-Haul truck in question, along with a white vehicle included in a photo provided in the notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County man arrested after stealing pontoon boat

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a pontoon boat from under the Montgomery Bridge. According to Montgomery Police Department, in June of this year, an officer was advised that a pontoon boat belonging to Triton Construction was stolen from under the Montgomery Bridge. The foreman suggested that he went down to the boat ramp, and the boat was gone from the dock.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
VIENNA, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for child neglect after he was smacking and screaming at himself outside his home

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man is charged with child neglect after he was seen outside screaming and smacking at himself. Oak Hill police tell Lootpress that on October 10, 2022, they were dispatched to Morton Circle about a man outside his home screaming and smacking himself while his child was crying at the front door. When police arrived, they saw a male in the residence actively hitting himself and pacing. When police knocked on the door, the suspect identified himself as Brandon Wilburn. Police observed that Wilburn was in an excited state with signs he was under the influence of narcotics.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
MILTON, WV

