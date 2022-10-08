Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kraken visit Ducks with fresh set of expectations
The Vegas-sized expansion expectations for the Seattle Kraken are gone. There's no pressure to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs in their first year of existence, as the Golden Knights did four years earlier in their amazing run all the way to the Finals. Year 2 for the Kraken begins Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Mark Stone lifts Knights over Kings in opener
Mark Stone scored with 25.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams. The game appeared headed to overtime until Alex Pietrangelo intercepted Sean Durzi's pass in the neutral zone. He passed...
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Vegas Golden Knights will open their season with the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division showdown at Crypto.com Arena. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kings prediction and pick. The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time since entering...
NHL
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
FOX Sports
Kings host the Golden Knights for first game of 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kings scored 39 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (three chances per game).
Golden Knights have new coach, hope to open strong vs. Kings
The Bruce Cassidy era of Las Vegas hockey begins Tuesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights open their 2022-23 campaign
NHL
'They're still growing': Seider, Raymond readying for second NHL seasons
DETROIT -- Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond established themselves as two of the NHL's brightest young stars in the 2021-22 season. And after watching the strides Seider and Raymond made from afar last season, new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes their development has only just begun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender
The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
markerzone.com
RAY FERRARO LEAVING TSN AFTER 14 YEARS
If you were looking forward to hearing Ray Ferraro on TSN broadcasts this upcoming season, the veteran broadcaster and former NHLer has some bad news for you. Ferraro took to his Twitter account Tuesday morning to say that he was leaving TSN after 14 years with the network in order to find a better work/life balance. He is not giving up broadcasting completely, however.
NHL・
Comments / 0