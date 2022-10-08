Read full article on original website
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Illinois Fighting Illini
Coach: Brad Underwood (sixth season) 2021-22 record: 23-10 (15-5) Players returning: Coleman Hawkins, R.J. Melendez, Luke Goode, Brandon Lieb. Players departed: Kofi Cockburn, Austin Hutcherson, Andre Curbelo (St. Johns), Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Jacob Grandison (Duke), Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (South Carolina) Key additions: Terrance Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech),...
Illini Women's Basketball: Takeaways from Big Ten Basketball Media Days
Illinois women's basketball took part in the first of two days of Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Tuesday, with Kendall Bostic, Makira Cook, and head coach Shauna Green all representing the Orange and Blue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With eight new faces on the roster and a new coaching staff,...
Wang Finishes Second at Illini Women's Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – The Illinois women's golf team finished Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in seventh place after carding a 54-hole team total of 842 (-22) at historic Medinah Country Club. Crystal Wang earned a second-place finish, the best of her career, shooting a bogey-free final round of 68...
Scholar Athlete of the Week | Tahveon Nicholson
Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, 2022. Tahveon Nicholson | SO., Football | Major: Recreation, Sport, & Tourism. Fighting Illini defensive back Tahveon Nicholson played a key part in an impressive overall defensive effort that helped Illinois secure a 34-10 win at Wisconsin, the program's first win in Madison since 2002. The Fighting Illini scored 17 points on three takeaways, and the Illinois defense held Wisconsin to two rushing yards. The team recorded two interceptions, both leading to Illini touchdowns. After the Badgers retook a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, Nicholson's interception on the next UW drive, the first pick of his career, put the Illini offense back on the field in Wisconsin territory. Illinois scored six plays later to take a 14-10 lead that the team would not relinquish. In addition to his interception, Nicholson tallied six solo tackles and a tackle for loss vs. the Badgers.
Tip Times Announced for Illini Women’s Basketball
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Tip times for all home Illinois women's basketball games have been set following the recent Big Ten Conference TV schedule. Start times are set for all but one road game as well. The most up-to-date Illinois women's basketball schedule including opponents, times and TV/streams can be found HERE.
Wang One Stroke Off Lead at Illini Women's Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – The Illinois women's golf team opened the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in eighth place after carding a 36-hole team total of 563 (-10) heading into Tuesday's final round at Medinah Country Club. Crystal Wang ended the day tied for second place at 10-under, just one...
Illinois Football ranked in Associated Press Top 25 Poll for first time since 2011
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois finally did it. The Fighting Illini have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in as the 24th best football team in the nation. The last time the Illini were ranked was back in 2011. "We haven't been in the Top 25 since I've...
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America
Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea
Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
