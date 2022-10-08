Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, 2022. Tahveon Nicholson | SO., Football | Major: Recreation, Sport, & Tourism. Fighting Illini defensive back Tahveon Nicholson played a key part in an impressive overall defensive effort that helped Illinois secure a 34-10 win at Wisconsin, the program's first win in Madison since 2002. The Fighting Illini scored 17 points on three takeaways, and the Illinois defense held Wisconsin to two rushing yards. The team recorded two interceptions, both leading to Illini touchdowns. After the Badgers retook a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, Nicholson's interception on the next UW drive, the first pick of his career, put the Illini offense back on the field in Wisconsin territory. Illinois scored six plays later to take a 14-10 lead that the team would not relinquish. In addition to his interception, Nicholson tallied six solo tackles and a tackle for loss vs. the Badgers.

