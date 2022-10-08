ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Endzone Podcast 10-12-22

This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh, Omar Tellow and Nicole Krasean as they chat about the week 8 high school football results and look ahead at week 9’s matchups for Friday. Then Northview Football Head Coach Mark Raetz joins Grant and Omar as the Knights prepare for Indian […]
HIGH SCHOOL

