FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
