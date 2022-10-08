ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hamilton makes his season debut, weeks after kitchen accident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Antonio Hamilton made his season debut on Sunday, just six weeks after severely burning his feet in a freak cooking accident. For the first time, the Cards’ cornerback is sharing what he went through. He entered the interview room on Monday without shoes or socks. He says he often goes barefoot these days because a month ago, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to feel the ground with his feet again.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
DENVER, CO
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Boulders Resort to Unveil $4 Million Golf Course Renovation This Month

Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will unveil a $4 million golf course renovation of its Boulder North and South Courses this October. The resort’s two championship golf courses, which have been recognized as some of the best courses in the western U.S., will now provide members and visitors with an even more advanced and luxurious playing experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News

Photos: Art Laboe through the years

Art Laboe through the years Art Laboe, a disc jockey for more than 50 years, hosts his 2009 Art Laboe Valentine's Super Love Jam concert at the Jobing.com arena in Glendale, AZ Feb. 13, 2009. Laboe, 84, has a loyal fan base, which consists heavily of Latinos, who request melodramatic love songs no often heard on the radio. He says, "My listeners; they are like a family." (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

GCU community grieving after 3 students killed in wrong-way crash

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash near I-10 and Avondale Boulevard. Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Dog loses leg after being attacked by pit bulls. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix woman and her dog were...
PHOENIX, AZ

