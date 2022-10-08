Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
These KY Restaurants Were on Food Network and Now They’re Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition
An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Enjoy a 3 Course Meal and More At This Wizards’ Christmas in Kentucky
You will want to wave your wand and secure your tickets for this magical holiday event full of decadent food, "magical elixirs," and instructional classes that include learning divination, herbology, dueling, and more. Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus. This isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Wizards...
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
Service dog flunks out of training school in spectacular fashion
This article originally appeared on 02.26.20 Double H Canine Academy in Louisville, Kentucky is a place where dog owners can take their rambunctious pets and have them turned into respectable members of the family. However, as you can tell in this hilarious video, not all dogs are meant to follow orders.
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WHAS 11
Louisville residents concerned by young thieves
A child steals from a family's front porch in the Portland neighborhood in broad daylight. The family said this isn't the first time this has happened.
WLKY.com
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
wdrb.com
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
Fox 19
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
wdrb.com
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on escaped inmate
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
