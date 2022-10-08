Read full article on original website
Beautiful morning for Boardwalk Buddy Walk
Hundreds of self-advocates and their supporters participated in the annual Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach Oct. 8. The Boardwalk Buddy Walk was created in 2006. The mission of the walk is to create a community where people with Down syndrome, or any cognitive disorder, can live, learn, work and play. As of the event, a little more than $62,000 was raised toward the Boardwalk Buddy Walk Fund.
‘Justice for Gavin’ Sharing the life of a beloved teen, on the three month anniversary of his passing
BERLIN. Md. – “When we come here and you know, there’s like little trinkets left and that we don’t know what it means, but to that person and to Gavin, they know exactly what that means, you know? And it’s just, you don’t, we didn’t realize how many lives he touched,” shared Tiffany Knupp, Gavin’s mother.
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Perfect weekend for annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds and other sighthounds gathered the weekend of Oct. 6 in Rehoboth Beach for the annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach. This year marked the event’s 28th anniversary, and the weather couldn’t have been nicer for enjoying the beaches in Rehoboth and Dewey. There were lectures and more at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots
College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
I skipped the Grand Ole Opry for surgery at Beebe Healthcare
Recently I was on vacation with my spouse to tour Nashville, Tenn., and ultimately, Asheville, N.C., with friends. A week-long road trip was planned, and we were all so excited. Sadly, the excitement and joy of seeing my friends and being on a road trip soon faded. As we arrived...
Local restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, looks to expand with food truck fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury restaurant that prides itself on making love the secret ingredient of its recipes has made it to its one year anniversary. Take Your Pick allows you to do just that, take your pick at some of its many offerings that include soul food dishes to Jamaican cuisine.
Ronald B. Henry, loved to fish
Ronald B. Henry, 80, of Long Neck, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Ronald was born and raised in Lititz, Pa., son of the late Paul and Viola (Unruh) Henry. Ronald worked as a draftsman for many years in New Holland. After retirement, he made his home in the Long Neck area of Millsboro, where he spent his days outside being on the water, especially fishing, which he loved and lived for. Ronald was also a friend of Jim.
Milton honors Bryan Stevenson
Bryan Stevenson’s life has included a lengthy list of accolades: New York Times best-selling author, one of Time’s most influential people, 40 honorary degrees and a MacArthur genius grant. In 2019, Stevenson was the subject of “Just Mercy,” an American biographical legal drama. Now that list includes a historic plaque in his hometown of Milton.
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
Rehoboth Police Department celebrates Faith & Blue Weekend
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church hosted a free family barbecue Oct. 10 at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Rehoboth Avenue as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The nationwide event is a collaborative initiative designed to build...
George J. Walsh, devoted to family
George J. Walsh, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, at his home in Lewes. During his lifetime, he was a loving and supportive father, husband, and friend. Early in his career, George served as a detective for the Wilmington Police Department. George went on to open a few small businesses and worked in corporate security and fraud after leaving the police department.
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Dine at Rosenfeld’s to support Harry K foundation on November 8
Come out and “Dine and Donate” to support the Harry K Foundation. Dine and Donate at Rosenfeld’s Delicatessen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 pm. Rosenfeld’s Delicatessen - 18949 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The Harry K. Foundation is determined to end childhood...
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
Peek-a-Boo Revue burlesque show set Oct. 8
Peek-A-Boo Revue will present Divine Indulgence, a scintillatingly sinful burlesque show for adults only, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Milton Theatre. The evening of dark decadence features a group of dancing dames who will pull audience members ever further into the inferno with their devilishly divine combination of dancing, classic striptease and comedy.
Rehoboth fire company serves delicious food
I just wanted to express my thanks for the delicious barbecued chicken and outstanding homemade potato salad meal offered at our Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company! I see it was sponsored by the fire department and St. Edmond's Church and included many other surprises offered by Wawa. It was a...
Brian Piccolo scholar-athlete award nominations due Oct. 21
UNICO chapters around the nation are proud to be associated with perpetuating the name of Brian Piccolo. His courage in the face of serious illness has been a continuous inspiration for millions of people of all ages who are determined to achieve their goals. UNICO Delaware District 1 and the...
