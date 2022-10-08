Ronald B. Henry, 80, of Long Neck, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Ronald was born and raised in Lititz, Pa., son of the late Paul and Viola (Unruh) Henry. Ronald worked as a draftsman for many years in New Holland. After retirement, he made his home in the Long Neck area of Millsboro, where he spent his days outside being on the water, especially fishing, which he loved and lived for. Ronald was also a friend of Jim.

LONG NECK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO