MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo knew he was going to get the question about why the Spartans opted to pass on adding anyone out of the transfer portal. Michigan State has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. The veteran Michigan State coach was armed with plenty of ammunition heading into Big Ten Media Days. Izzo won't hide from anything. He likes his team, and there was a real reason why he didn't want to add a transfer despite having multiple open scholarships. Izzo is taking a calculated gamble; he's zagging while everyone zigs their way in and out of the transfer portal.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO