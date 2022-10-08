Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 6): Minter continues to push the right buttons
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
By the Numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State match up statistically ahead of Saturday's game
The Michigan football team puts its 6-0 record to the test this Saturday, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in what figures to be both teams' toughest tests of the season. There's undoubtedly some unknowns about how both teams will handle an uptick in competition, but how...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard flashes quiet confidence at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan coach Juwan Howard glided into Big Ten Media Days flashing his big grin. The Wolverines are expected to be really competitive in the wide-open Big Ten 2022-23 race. Getting Preseason Player of the Year Hunter Dickinson back was a big boon, and Michigan was projected to finish near the top of the league standings. Howard is used to getting picked by some to win the league. But last year, Michigan needed a late Sweet 16 run to salvage what had been a mostly-underwhelming season.
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo explains not prioritizing transfer portal at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo knew he was going to get the question about why the Spartans opted to pass on adding anyone out of the transfer portal. Michigan State has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. The veteran Michigan State coach was armed with plenty of ammunition heading into Big Ten Media Days. Izzo won't hide from anything. He likes his team, and there was a real reason why he didn't want to add a transfer despite having multiple open scholarships. Izzo is taking a calculated gamble; he's zagging while everyone zigs their way in and out of the transfer portal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Late Kick: Penn State vs Michigan will be an epic battle
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Penn State and Michigan.
Phillip Dunnam getting more comfortable at safety
Freshman Phillip Dunnam talks about playing on the defensive side of the ball for the Hoosiers after playing primarily on offense in high school.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0