UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has named Natisha Hiedeman the director of player development, head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Monday. A four-year player on the Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman formerly played under Kieger at Marquette from 2015-19. Kieger on Hiedeman: "I am beyond excited to welcome Natisha to our Program. Her personality and love for the game are infectious. I'm thrilled that our young women will the get the chance to learn from her. She has invaluable experience playing in the WNBA and NCAA tournament, which will help our players both on and off the floor. I am ecstatic to be back working with Natisha, who is one of the most loyal, hardworking, and caring people I know. There is no doubt we got better today!"

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO