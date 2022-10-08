ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
GoPSUsports.com

No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Isaac, Mustipher On Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list. The Comeback Player of the Year Award...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Annapolis, MD
Sports
City
Annapolis, MD
City
State College, PA
Local
Maryland Sports
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Wrap Up Weekend in Minneapolis

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams took part in the first NAC/Olympic qualifying tournament of the fall season this past weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. Several members of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski's team competed in the event. Two Nittany Lions finished in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GoPSUsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 10/10 Penn State vs. No. 5/4 Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 10/10 Penn State travels to No. 5/4 Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in the Big House with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan for the 25th time in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Names Natisha Hiedeman as Director of Player Development

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has named Natisha Hiedeman the director of player development, head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Monday. A four-year player on the Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman formerly played under Kieger at Marquette from 2015-19. Kieger on Hiedeman: "I am beyond excited to welcome Natisha to our Program. Her personality and love for the game are infectious. I'm thrilled that our young women will the get the chance to learn from her. She has invaluable experience playing in the WNBA and NCAA tournament, which will help our players both on and off the floor. I am ecstatic to be back working with Natisha, who is one of the most loyal, hardworking, and caring people I know. There is no doubt we got better today!"
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Navy#The Nittany Lions
GoPSUsports.com

Karnes Placed in Top Five on Parallel Bars at World Cup

MERSIN, Turkey.- Penn State Men's Gymnastics sent two athletes to Mersin, Turkey to compete in a World Cup this past weekend for the Senior Development Team. Sophomore Josh Karnes competed on pommel horse, parallel bars, and high bar. Junior Matt Cormier competed on floor, parallel bars and high bar. Karnes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Forest Hills High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
ALTOONA, PA
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona house deemed ‘total loss’ after morning fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports. Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12. They said they arrived at the scene and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona road reopened after railcar fire

UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
CORSICA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy