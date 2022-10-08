Read full article on original website
Related
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Host Annual Nittany Lion Cup Open This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will have their 2022-23 home opener this weekend, October 15-16, with the Nittany Lion Cup Open. This two-day exhibition event will take place at the White Building. The mixed events will be held on Saturday, leaving the women's events for Sunday.
GoPSUsports.com
Lundy, Pickett and Shrewsberry Represent Penn State at Big Ten Media Day
MINNEAPOLIS – Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and seniors Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett took the floor at the Target Center in Minneapolis Wednesday to represent the Nittany Lions at 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Day. Shrewsberry and his veteran leaders Lundy and Pickett spoke with...
GoPSUsports.com
Isaac, Mustipher On Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list. The Comeback Player of the Year Award...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Wrap Up Weekend in Minneapolis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams took part in the first NAC/Olympic qualifying tournament of the fall season this past weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. Several members of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski's team competed in the event. Two Nittany Lions finished in the...
GoPSUsports.com
Three Nittany Lions in Top 10 After Opening Day at Georgetown Intercollegiate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Three Nittany Lions are in the top 10 as the Penn State men's golf team holds down third place in a tight team race after the opening two rounds of the Georgetown Intercollegiate at the Liberty National Club Monday. The Nittany Lions are third in...
GoPSUsports.com
GAME NOTES: No. 10/10 Penn State vs. No. 5/4 Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 10/10 Penn State travels to No. 5/4 Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon in the Big House with a broadcast on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan for the 25th time in...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Names Natisha Hiedeman as Director of Player Development
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has named Natisha Hiedeman the director of player development, head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Monday. A four-year player on the Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman formerly played under Kieger at Marquette from 2015-19. Kieger on Hiedeman: "I am beyond excited to welcome Natisha to our Program. Her personality and love for the game are infectious. I'm thrilled that our young women will the get the chance to learn from her. She has invaluable experience playing in the WNBA and NCAA tournament, which will help our players both on and off the floor. I am ecstatic to be back working with Natisha, who is one of the most loyal, hardworking, and caring people I know. There is no doubt we got better today!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoPSUsports.com
Karnes Placed in Top Five on Parallel Bars at World Cup
MERSIN, Turkey.- Penn State Men's Gymnastics sent two athletes to Mersin, Turkey to compete in a World Cup this past weekend for the Senior Development Team. Sophomore Josh Karnes competed on pommel horse, parallel bars, and high bar. Junior Matt Cormier competed on floor, parallel bars and high bar. Karnes...
Altoona, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Forest Hills High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Altoona house deemed ‘total loss’ after morning fire
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports. Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12. They said they arrived at the scene and […]
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Altoona road reopened after railcar fire
UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
Comments / 0