Wichita, KS

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Names New Director of Foundation

Hutchinson, Kan. — Hutchinson native Jessica Flax has been named Director for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation (HRMF), a multi-million-dollar fund established soon after the opening of the hospital in 1975. With the arrival of Flax, the position will be transformed from a part-time position to one with full-time...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort. In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.
GODDARD, KS
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
Purple Mile provides healing, advocacy for those impacted by domestic violence

Pairs of purple sneakers, high heels and children’s shoes lined WSU sidewalks Saturday morning as over 100 domestic abuse survivors, families and advocates gathered to participate in the annual Purple Mile. The Purple Mile, a march coordinated by the Wichita Family Crisis Center as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness...
WICHITA, KS
Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
WICHITA, KS
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
WICHITA, KS
Students among local actors to get role in new movie

A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
CHENEY, KS
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
Notre Dame Commit Tracker

Last week’s showcase game featured a 2023 Notre Dame commit and a potential 2023 Irish quarterback target and it was a shootout. In the end, Maize High School edged Kansas rival Derby High School 52-51. Led by Irish running back commit Dylan Edwards‍, who finished with 192 total yards...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

