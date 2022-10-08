Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Names New Director of Foundation
Hutchinson, Kan. — Hutchinson native Jessica Flax has been named Director for the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation (HRMF), a multi-million-dollar fund established soon after the opening of the hospital in 1975. With the arrival of Flax, the position will be transformed from a part-time position to one with full-time...
KWCH.com
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort. In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
thesunflower.com
Purple Mile provides healing, advocacy for those impacted by domestic violence
Pairs of purple sneakers, high heels and children’s shoes lined WSU sidewalks Saturday morning as over 100 domestic abuse survivors, families and advocates gathered to participate in the annual Purple Mile. The Purple Mile, a march coordinated by the Wichita Family Crisis Center as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness...
Independent Living Resource Center to help pay for hearing aids for people 60 and older in Sedgwick County
The Independent Living Resource Center has been awarded a grant from the Sedgwick County Department on Aging to assist with up to a maximum of $2,000 per person for hearing aids.
41st annual Wichita Asian Festival on Saturday
The 41st Wichita Asian Festival is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Century II.
Say the name of this new Wichita restaurant very, very carefully
Pho King ICT, a build-your-own pho soup place, is now open
KSN.com
Help wanted in strong aviation job market in ICT
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Not long ago, Textron held a job fair and over the weekend, Spirit AeroSystems held a job fair as well to fill aviation jobs. Some are calling this a trend in Wichita. “I would say there’s an uptick. Most definitely,” said Keith Lawing with the...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
tsnews.com
Students among local actors to get role in new movie
A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Commit Tracker
Last week’s showcase game featured a 2023 Notre Dame commit and a potential 2023 Irish quarterback target and it was a shootout. In the end, Maize High School edged Kansas rival Derby High School 52-51. Led by Irish running back commit Dylan Edwards, who finished with 192 total yards...
Wichita restaurant giving proceeds to fallen deputy’s family
A restaurant in Wichita is giving part of its proceeds to the family of a local fallen deputy.
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Railroad maintenance closing street, intersection in north Wichita
The City of Wichita announced on Monday that BNSF Railroad is closing 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley, as well as the intersection of 20th Street and Topeka on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
