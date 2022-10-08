ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war.

The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called "special military operation" against Ukraine. Although Kremlin officials aimed for a quick victory, Moscow's forces have struggled to achieve any substantial goals in the war. Meanwhile, Kyiv says its forces have taken back thousands of square miles of Russian-occupied territory in recent weeks.

Putin appears to be facing mounting political pressure back at home as his loses in Ukraine continue to pile up. Russian media figures have been increasingly willing to criticize the war, which they support but argue has been poorly executed. Putin allies have demanded accountability and changes in the way Russia continues the invasion.

On Saturday, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine tweeted that arrests of some members of the military had begun in Moscow. They did not provide ample details about the alleged arrests. It remained unknown who or how many people were allegedly arrested, as well as any reasons for the claimed arrests.

Ukrainian intelligence said a "complex of 'measures' directed against the military began in the Russian capital" and that movement in the city center was blocked late Saturday local time.

Ukraine also claimed that members of the Dzerzhynsky operational division, an "elite" Russian guard founded in the 1920s, were entering Moscow.

Amid a lack of information and confirmation of the alleged arrests from Russian authorities or state media, some experts were skeptical of the Ukrainian intelligence claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DOrY_0iRccXAN00
In this image, people are seen attending a rally in Moscow on September 30, 2022. Ukrainian intelligence claimed on Saturday that Russia was conducting military arrests in Moscow. However, these claims faced skepticism from some experts and could not be independently verified. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Rosalba Castelletti, a journalist for the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, tweeted a video from downtown Moscow that appeared to show a normal night in Russia's capital with no sign of heightened military presence. She wrote: "Traffic is pretty normal. There are no military movements. It's just a normal Saturday evening in Moscow."

"Ukrainian intelligence probably trying to stir things up a bit by claiming there are unusual troop, police movements and traffic restrictions in Moscow," added Euan MacDonald, the editor of the New Voice of Ukraine.

Russia Reshapes Military Leadership Amid Loses, Increased Criticism

Russia announced on Saturday some changes to military leadership in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin "to command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine based on the Russian defense minister's decision," according to a report from Russian state news agency Tass.

Russia removed the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko on Friday—replacing him with Lieutenant-General Rustam Murado, according to a report from Reuters.

Some Russian media figures and politicians have called for military changes and accountability as Russian failures mount in Ukraine.

Colonel General Andrey Valeryevich, who serves as the state Duma committee on defense, said on Russian state TV that "the military prosecutors office should be working."

"At least some names should be announced that someone was brought to justice for this," he added during a discussion in which he admitted Russia's precarious position in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War published a report Wednesday concluding that Putin will likely blame Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for Russian failures, while strengthening ties to other "radical" elements of the military amid public criticism.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Comments / 180

Damocles
3d ago

The elite military unit is like the SS in Germany during WWII. Dissention is not allowed and will be suppressed using force. Does this sound familiar to you? The main difference is that they do not have guns to protect themselves from this totalitarian aggression.

Reply(13)
36
Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

The Russian purge has begun. Just like Stalin when he had many of his top military commanders executed in the 30's.

Reply(17)
45
ch
3d ago

Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a  "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian  terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanction s against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.

Reply(8)
17
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'

Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russian People#A Just Russia#Ukraine War Military#Kremlin
Newsweek

Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine

A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
MILITARY
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine

Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
MILITARY
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy