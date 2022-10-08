Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war.

The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called "special military operation" against Ukraine. Although Kremlin officials aimed for a quick victory, Moscow's forces have struggled to achieve any substantial goals in the war. Meanwhile, Kyiv says its forces have taken back thousands of square miles of Russian-occupied territory in recent weeks.

Putin appears to be facing mounting political pressure back at home as his loses in Ukraine continue to pile up. Russian media figures have been increasingly willing to criticize the war, which they support but argue has been poorly executed. Putin allies have demanded accountability and changes in the way Russia continues the invasion.

On Saturday, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine tweeted that arrests of some members of the military had begun in Moscow. They did not provide ample details about the alleged arrests. It remained unknown who or how many people were allegedly arrested, as well as any reasons for the claimed arrests.

Ukrainian intelligence said a "complex of 'measures' directed against the military began in the Russian capital" and that movement in the city center was blocked late Saturday local time.

Ukraine also claimed that members of the Dzerzhynsky operational division, an "elite" Russian guard founded in the 1920s, were entering Moscow.

Amid a lack of information and confirmation of the alleged arrests from Russian authorities or state media, some experts were skeptical of the Ukrainian intelligence claims.

In this image, people are seen attending a rally in Moscow on September 30, 2022. Ukrainian intelligence claimed on Saturday that Russia was conducting military arrests in Moscow. However, these claims faced skepticism from some experts and could not be independently verified. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Rosalba Castelletti, a journalist for the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, tweeted a video from downtown Moscow that appeared to show a normal night in Russia's capital with no sign of heightened military presence. She wrote: "Traffic is pretty normal. There are no military movements. It's just a normal Saturday evening in Moscow."

"Ukrainian intelligence probably trying to stir things up a bit by claiming there are unusual troop, police movements and traffic restrictions in Moscow," added Euan MacDonald, the editor of the New Voice of Ukraine.

Russia Reshapes Military Leadership Amid Loses, Increased Criticism

Russia announced on Saturday some changes to military leadership in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin "to command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine based on the Russian defense minister's decision," according to a report from Russian state news agency Tass.

Russia removed the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko on Friday—replacing him with Lieutenant-General Rustam Murado, according to a report from Reuters.

Some Russian media figures and politicians have called for military changes and accountability as Russian failures mount in Ukraine.

Colonel General Andrey Valeryevich, who serves as the state Duma committee on defense, said on Russian state TV that "the military prosecutors office should be working."

"At least some names should be announced that someone was brought to justice for this," he added during a discussion in which he admitted Russia's precarious position in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War published a report Wednesday concluding that Putin will likely blame Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for Russian failures, while strengthening ties to other "radical" elements of the military amid public criticism.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.