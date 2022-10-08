Nick Kyrgios expresses his anger towards people disrespecting Kid Cudi by throwing bottles at him during his concert

As a child I was in my own world a lot of the time. I was an imaginative kid, spending hours playing alone, lost in my creativity. It’s where I was happiest. It takes a village to raise a child. I grew up surrounded by extended family, and I’m raising my own family with a community, too. For the young it means strength and depth in their care. Parents can avoid isolation. Having kids is a big job – sharing makes it more joyful.

