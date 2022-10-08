Read full article on original website
Former F1 Sponsor Congratulates Lewis Hamilton On 2021 Championship Win: “A Well Deserved World Title”
Rich Energy is a company that doesn’t shy away from causing a bit of a stir. Actually, put a line through that. All they seem to do is cause a stir as they somehow carry on doing business despite having any drinks in shops to actually sell. Anyway… they’ve just congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the 2021 F1 Championship after it was announced that Red Bull breached the year’s cost cap.
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
