Rich Energy is a company that doesn’t shy away from causing a bit of a stir. Actually, put a line through that. All they seem to do is cause a stir as they somehow carry on doing business despite having any drinks in shops to actually sell. Anyway… they’ve just congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the 2021 F1 Championship after it was announced that Red Bull breached the year’s cost cap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO