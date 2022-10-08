“Screaming. Crying. Throwing up,” Fans shed tears as Daniel Ricciardo confirms exit from the grid after the 2022 F1 season

Read full article on original website
Steve Jenson
3d ago
They threw up? Are the alphabets his fan club? Real fans doesn’t cry and throw up. Those looking for a photo op do.
Reply(1)
9
Janie Williamson
2d ago
Throwing up ? Really? That’s what Hiliarys Supporters did the night she lossed the election!
Reply
7
Karen Barillas
3d ago
Throwing up and crying ? That’s ridiculous ! Let the man do what he wants to !
Reply
6
Related
'If I was two meters to the left, I would have been dead:' Pierre Gasly and fellow F1 drivers furious after he passes recovery vehicle on track at high speed
Drivers and teams united in anger after Pierre Gasly drove past a recovery vehicle at high speed in heavy rain at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season
Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback
Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News
The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Investment Pays Off With Second Title
After winning his first Formula One championship in December 2021, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen signed a reported $53.3 million per-year contract — one of the most lucrative in the sport. That investment paid off this year. On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old secured his second consecutive F1 championship...
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
SkySports
Formula 1 cost cap Q&A: What Red Bull are accused of, what's next, and how the FIA could punish team
With the FIA mulling the penalties, Red Bull defending their case, and rival teams angry, it's an F1 saga that is set to continue - and Sky Sports has you covered with the answers to the key questions... What exactly have Red Bull been found guilty of?. After weeks of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'
Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
Yardbarker
Andy Murray 'feeling fresh' ahead of Gijon despite recent bout of illness
Andy Murray has revealed he has recently been battling illness but says he is ‘feeling fresh’ and ready to go again at Gijon. Murray has had something of a stop-start summer in terns of his tournaments and he probably has not played as much tennis as he would have hoped.
Manchester United Vs Omonia Nicosia Where To Watch Broadcast and Livestream Details
Find out the broadcast and Livestream details of Manchester United's Europa League fixture against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday
Comments / 20