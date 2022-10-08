ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Fbi#Police#911
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

White Chimney River, McIntosh County

Originating in swampland east of Young Man Road in northern McIntosh County, the White Chimney River [also referred to as White Chimney Creek] flows southerly for several miles before joining the Sapelo River. I haven’t located an origin for the name, but would presume it to be related to an early house or other landmark with white chimneys. Seems logical, but who knows…
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy