This Savannah, GA hotel was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5.
ktbb.com
Missing Georgia toddler: Police ‘seized evidence’ they think will move case ‘forward’
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- As police in Savannah, Georgia, search for a toddler who mysteriously vanished nearly one week ago, the department said Tuesday that it's "seized evidence" that police think will "move this case forward." "We're now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us," the Chatham...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is. Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
counton2.com
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
Search for missing 20-month-old Georgia boy reaches day 4
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga — The Chatham County Police Department announced Saturday that it is still continuing it’s search for a missing 20-month old boy that has been missing since Wednesday. The mother of Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he...
WJCL
New details released after Savannah teen charged in toddler's deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More information is being revealed after a Savannah teen was arrested for murder in theshooting death of a toddler. On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was held for the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified due to his age. A detective that took the stand...
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash On Highway 17 (Savannah, GA)
Authorities responded to a three-car crash on Highway 17 that claimed a life. According to the police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound on the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Beaufort County teen detained after bringing gun to school
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teen from Grays Hill in Beaufort County has been detained after police say he brought a handgun into the Whale Branch High School football stadium Friday night. The 16-year-old, who remains unnamed, was discovered to have the weapon after he dropped it on the ground in the presence of […]
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
wtoc.com
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
vanishinggeorgia.com
White Chimney River, McIntosh County
Originating in swampland east of Young Man Road in northern McIntosh County, the White Chimney River [also referred to as White Chimney Creek] flows southerly for several miles before joining the Sapelo River. I haven’t located an origin for the name, but would presume it to be related to an early house or other landmark with white chimneys. Seems logical, but who knows…
City to clear out President Street homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city will clear out the encampment on President Street, permanently. Mayor Van Johnson says it’s a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young says he’s lived in the encampment, off and on, for two years, and isn’t ready to leave. “I come down here; I can turn my […]
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
