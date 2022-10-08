CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is. Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.

