YAHOO!
Roy Browning Jr. pleads guilty to killing his wife in 2019 in Iowa City
Roy Browning Jr. pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday for killing his wife, JoEllen, in 2019 in Iowa City. Browning, 70, appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to one charge of second-degree murder after years of his trial being put on hold. Browning was charged with first-degree murder and initially pleaded not guilty in November 2019, but the trial has been continually postponed since March 2020 and was supposed to occur on Nov. 1 of this year.
