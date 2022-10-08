Roy Browning Jr. pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday for killing his wife, JoEllen, in 2019 in Iowa City. Browning, 70, appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to one charge of second-degree murder after years of his trial being put on hold. Browning was charged with first-degree murder and initially pleaded not guilty in November 2019, but the trial has been continually postponed since March 2020 and was supposed to occur on Nov. 1 of this year.

